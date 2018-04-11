Forbush spring sports results

EAST BEND — Forbush baseball, softball, soccer and tennis competed in several games over the past few weeks. The soccer, softball and baseball teams are all ranked in the top 15 in the NCHSAA 2A. The soccer team is ranked seventh, the softball team is ranked 15th, and the baseball team is ranked 13th.

Baseball

The Falcons traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to take part in the Ripken Experience where Forbush took wins over Star High School of Ohio and Mount St. Joseph.

Forbush 10 – Star High School 0

To start off the Ripken Experience, Forbush put down an impressive 10-0 win over the Spartans in five innings. The Falcons scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. Forbush accumulated 13 hits to score 10 runs. On the mound, Tallon Flynn pitched five inning and put down eight strikeouts. Carter Foster put down a home run for the Falcons, and also earned a double. Peyton Winebarger and Blake Winebarger also came away with doubles for the Falcons.

Forbush 7 – Mount St. Joseph 5

The next game for the Falcons was a hard-fought, late scoring affair. Forbush was down 5-4 heading into the seventh inning. The Falcons were able to knock in three runs to take a a 7-5 win. Blake Winebarger singled to bring in the first run in the seventh, then Peyton Winebarger doubled to bring in another run. The final run was brought in as Flynn singled to center field. On the mound Peyton Winebarger pitched 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts, Jack Logan pitched 1.1 innings with one strikeout, and Blake Winebarger pitched one inning with one strikeout.

Western Piedmont Athletic Conference baseball standings:

Forbush 6-0

Walkertown 6-2

North Surry 7-3

Surry Central 3-5

West Stokes 2-4

Atkins 2-4

Carver 0-8

Softball

The softball team traveled to take part in the West Brunswick Easter Tournament. Forbush took wins over North Brunswick and Northwest Guilford. On Monday night, the Falcons were back in town as they took on South Stokes and earned another win.

Forbush 8 – North Brunswick 2

Forbush took on North Brunswick on April 2 during the Falcons’ spring break. Forbush put down one run in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh. The Falcons accumulated 12 hits for eight runs. Kayleigh Williams went 1-for-5, Sommer Gray went 2-for-3, Caiti Mickles went 1-for-4, Macy Rycroft went 2-for-4, Alexis Collins went 1-for-3, Lakyn Baity went 3-for-4, and Davis Ann Wood went 2-for-4. On the mound, Mickles pitched a complete seven innings and earned two strikeouts.

Forbush 11 – Northwest Guilford 3

Gracen Davis put on a show in the Falcons win over Guilford on April 4. Davis drove in four runs throughout the game for the Falcons. At the plate, the Falcons were impressive. Williams went 3-for-4, Gray went 1-for-3, Mickles went 1-for-4, Collins went 1-for-5, Davis went 3-for-3, Baity went 1-for-3, and Anna Doub went 1-for-4. Mickles pitched seven innings and earned three strikeouts.

Forbush 12 – South Stokes 3

Forbush put down an impressive 12-3 win on Monday night to move to 13-4 overall.

WPAC softball standings:

Forbush 6-0

West Stokes 6-1

North Surry 5-2

Surry Central 3-2

Walkertown 1-5

Atkins 0-5

Carver 0-6

Soccer

The Forbush Falcons soccer team remains undefeated in the WPAC with a record of 6-0, and overall the Falcons have a record of 12-2. Forbush is on a nine-game winning streak, with only 11 games left in the regular season. Forbush has scored 70 goals and only allowed six goals this season. At home, the Falcons are 7-1, and away they are 4-1.

WPAC soccer standings:

Forbush 6-0

West Stokes 4-1

Surry Central 3-3

Atkins 3-3

North Surry 2-2

Walkertown 1-5

Carver 0-5

Tennis

The Forbush men’s tennis team is on a two-game winning streak with wins on Surry Central and North Surry. The Falcons have played 36 matches, earned 26 wins and 10 losses. Overall, the Falcons have a record of 8-3, and in the WPAC Forbush has a record of 5-2.

WPAC tennis standings:

Atkins 8-0

Forbush 5-2

Surry Central 4-3

West Stokes 3-3

Walkertown 2-6

North Surry 0-8

The Forbush Falcons soccer team is undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference.