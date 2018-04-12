Local sports briefs

FHS women’s soccer alumni recognition game

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will be hosting alumni recognition for former Forbush women’s soccer players.

On April 27, all Forbush women’s soccer alumni will be recognized at halftime of the soccer game between the Lady Falcons and Bishop McGuinness. On April 28, there will be an alumni game at Forbush.

All former women’s soccer player are encouraged to attend. Send an email to Katelynd Caudle at kmcaudle49@gmail, include a phone number along with an updated address.

Terry Adams Tri-Football Camp to be held

ELKIN — The Terry Adams Tri-Football Camp will be held on June 19 at Elkin High School. The camp is for ages 10-17. The camp will start at 9:30 a.m. and last till 1:30 p.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. The camp will be held on the Elkin High School practice football field. The cost of the camp is $10 and includes camp T-shirt, food, and hydration.

There will be special motivational speakers, and awards for top performers. This football camp is designed to instruct each athlete on the fundamental skills of football. Participants will have fun while learning skills, drills, and techniques to help them excel in the game. Camper will learn the latest skills and techniques at every position to help them prepare for the upcoming combine/football season.

Campers will have an opportunity to compete in a fun, competitive camp environment. There will be 7 vs. 7 games, offensive and defensive line drills, defensive backs vs. wide receivers, and a variety of other drills.

For more information on the camp, contact Terry Adams at 703-949-8249.

Davie Pride Football to hold open practices

ADVANCE — Davie Pride Football provides families 11-on-11, full contact, competitive league football within a Christian environment where young men grow as followers of Christ and as players. Davie Pride Football practices and plays home games in Davie County, welcoming all public school, private school, and homeschool families looking for middle-school/high-school aged football.

The junior varsity (JV) and varsity (VAR) Davie Pride rosters are open to all student athletes who are: ages 15 to 18 years old as of Aug. 1, (varsity team), ages 12 to 15 years old as of Aug. 1 (junior varsity team), enrolled students (in public school, charter school, private school, or homeschool), not playing for another football team.

All interested players and families are encouraged to attend any Davie Pride “Open Practice” to learn more. Open practices are for returning and interested players alike, are voluntary (free), are not contact, and are at player’s individual discretion. Open practices are every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Smith Grove Field in Davie County, 4177 U.S. Hwy. 158, Advance. During open practices returning players will begin conditioning for the 2018 fall season and interested players can learn more about the Davie Pride program (note – interested players are encouraged to participate).

There is no cost to attend 2018 open practices. Participating players should wear shorts/sweats, T-shirt, and cleats, provide their own hydration, and be prepared for light conditioning, basic drill, and offense/defense series rotation (non-contact). Open practices run March 20 through July 12.

Per-player cost for the 2018 fall season is $295. All first-year players also pay a one-time only, $100 equipment fee. Fees cover everything the player will need to play except mouth guards, cleats, and any equipment players and families wish to purchase themselves. Early registration will open soon. The regular season runs July 14 through Nov. 3.

For more information, contact Richard Carter at richardcarterjr@hotmail.com.