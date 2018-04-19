MVAC names basketball All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference has released the All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients for the men’s and women’s 2017-2018 basketball season. Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had great showings on the court.

The Starmount men’s basketball team was awarded the Regular Season Conference Championship. The Rams also had the Coach of the Year, Rocky Horton, and the Player of the Year, Griffin Cass.

MVAC Men’s basketball All Conference and Honorable Mention:

Varsity Conference Champions – Starmount

Junior Varsity Champions – North Wilkes

Player of the Year – Griffin Cass (Starmount)

Coach of the Year – Rocky Horton (Starmount)

All Conference

Skylar Brooks (Wilkes Central)

Jacob Brown (West Wilkes)

Harold Carlton (Ashe)

Griffin Cass (Starmount)

Levi Church (Wilkes Central)

Trey Dezern (Starmount)

Noah Johnson (Wilkes Central)

Austin Longworth (Elkin)

Alex Ortiz (West Wilkes)

Alec Roland (Ashe)

Jordan Roten (Alleghany)

Justin Shepherd (North Wilkes)

Bryce Vestal (East Wilkes)

Jonathon Wagoner (North Wilkes)

Eric Wiles (Starmount)

Honorable Mention

Jay Boddie (Wilkes Central)

Ethan Brown (North Wilkes)

Jacob Brown (North Wilkes)

Beau Burgess (Elkin)

Brendon Eads (Starmount)

Jasiah Ferguson (Wilkes Central)

Cameron Ford (West Wilkes)

Caleb Harless (Ashe)

Tevin Harris (Elkin)

Jackson Jarvis (West Wilkes)

Caleb Key (Ashe)

Trey Lambert (East Wilkes)

Bertie Speaks (East Wilkes)

Tony Mihalke (Alleghany)

Alex Pruitt (Alleghany)

Charlie Smythers (Starmount)

MVAC Women’s basketball All Conference and Honorable Mention:

Varsity Conference Champion – North Wilkes

Junior Varsity Champion –North Wilkes

Player of the Year – Emily Phillips (North Wilkes)

Coach of the Year – Steven Phillips (North Wilkes)

All Conference

Karson Anderson (Wilkes Central)

Savannah Billings (North Wilkes)

Malaya Cowles (Wilkes Central)

Cameron Hawkins (Alleghany)

Alexis Hoppers (Alleghany)

Kelsie Huffman (West Wilkes)

Audrey Jennings (Elkin)

Tess Jolly (East Wilkes)

Abigail Keesling (Alleghany)

Alexis Pardue (East Wilkes)

Emily Phillips (North Wilkes)

Hallie Treva (Ashe)

Jailyn Wilcox (West Wilkes)

Samantha Woods (Ashe County)

Victoria Young North Wilkes)

Honorable Mention

Jameson Bell (West Wilkes)

Catie Beth Brown (Elkin)

Gracie Brown (East Wilkes)

Raygan Casstevens (North Wilkes)

Chloe Ford (Starmount)

Lucy LeMasters (Alleghany)

Lakyn Mathis (East Wilkes)

Skyler McPherson (West Wilkes)

Skylar Martin (Starmount)

Chloe Osborne (Elkin)

Maddie Osborne (Ashe)

Haley Rife (Alleghany)

Abby Sullivan (Ashe)

Lacey Triplett (Wilkes Central)

Avery Wood (North Wilkes)

Erica Wyatt (Wilkes Central)

Horton named Coach of the Year, Cass named Player of the Year