Local sports briefs

First Elk Day to be held on Saturday

On Saturday, Elkin High School will be hosting the first Elk Day at Elkin High School.

Elk Day gives an opportunity for school clubs and athletic teams, as well as local businesses, to reach out to the community and provide a fun, family-oriented environment through food vendors, games and raffles to participate in, and local crafts to purchase that day.

Elk Day will be held at Grissom Stadium, the Elkin baseball field, and Carpenter Gymnasium. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

Terry Adams Tri-Football Camp to be held

The Terry Adams Tri-Football Camp will be held on June 19 at Elkin High School. The camp is for ages 10-17. The camp will start at 9:30 a.m. and last till 1:30 p.m. Registration will open at 9 a.m. The camp will be held on the Elkin High School practice football field. The cost of the camp is $10 and includes camp T-shirt, food, and hydration.

There will be special motivational speakers, and awards for top performers. This football camp is designed to instruct each athlete on the fundamental skills of football. Participants will have fun while learning skills, drills, and techniques to help them excel in the game. Camper will learn the latest skills and techniques at every position to help them prepare for the upcoming combine/football season.

Campers will have an opportunity to compete in a fun, competitive camp environment. There will be 7 vs. 7 games, offensive and defensive line drills, defensive backs vs. wide receivers, and a variety of other drills.

For more information on the camp, contact Terry Adams at 703-949-8249.