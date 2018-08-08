Antioch Speedway results

MORGANTON — Antioch Speedway held another exciting race on July 27 in Morganton. Drivers from around the area were put to the test around the track.

Steve Surniak placed first and led from flag to flag, winning the Carolina sprint tour race. Greg Smyre #21K passed Brandon McClean #21B on the last lap to finish second, McClean third, George Blaney #82 fourth and Graig Pelligrinni Jr #27C rounded out the top five.

Johnny Reynolds #55 from Connelly Springs inherited the win after the apparent winner was disqualified at post-race inspection. Benny Peeler #16 LED every lap on his way to take the checkered flag but was disqualified at post-race inspection (carburetor). Reynolds passed Matthew Prince #19P on the White Flag lap to cross the line in second and was awarded the win. Prince second, Timmy Wilson #777 third and Bryan Smith #12 fourth.

Trevor Chatham #00 from Taylorsville lead from start to finish winning the super stock 4 race. Logan Ritchie #10 finished a strong second, Paul Butler #4B got by Trent Chatham #9 with three laps remaining to finish third, Trent Chatham fourth and Jimmy Millsaps #20 fifth.

Chris Butler #B9 from Morganton won a very competitive RPM graphics pure stock 4 event. John Reed #81 led the first seven laps until Butler was able to make the pass in turns one and two and went on to take the checkered flag. Reed second, Randy Powell #11 out battled Trent Chatham #9 for third, Chatham fourth and Kevin Deal #21 fifth.

Kevin Roberts #3 won the Extreme FWD’s race Dixie Barker #84B second and Amanda Farmer #19H third.

Trace Chatham #21 from Taylorsville won his first race ever in the James Wagoner’s welding Young Guns race. Colby Burks #73 led early but had transmission problems and could only muster a third-place finish Nathan Prince #19 4th.