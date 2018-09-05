Antioch racing returns with wire-to-wire romp

Contributed Photo Ricky Weeks and his family and crew celebrate in Victory Lane after winning the Late Model feature at Antioch Speedway on Saturday night. -

MORGANTON — Ricky Weeks’ #1W from Forest City LED every lap of Saturday’s feature race at Antioch Speedway, easily winning the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Model event. David Minton #3D qualified second and finished second, but Tommy Jones #31 qualified seventh and made a late-race charge to finish third. Brandon O’Neil #65 came from deep in the field to take the fourth spot, and Bryson Harper #20H ran as high as second but faded late to round out the top five.

John Reynolds #55 from Morganton took the lead on the first lap and went on to win the Heintz Bros. Performance Renegade/Crate Sportsman race. Rodney Lail #26 finished a strong second, with Randy Young #21 third, Victor Durham #100 in fourth and Cody Watson #314 rounding out the top five.

It was another win for a hometown driver in the Tires Plus/Tires Pros Thunder Bombers/Pure Stock V8 event. Duane Cook #17 from Morganton won his second race of the season. Benny Peeler #16 crossed the line in second, but was disqualified at post-race for misconduct, moving Andy Ledford #7A to second, Brandon Broom #17 third, Ray Hudson #11 [top finishing pure stock V8] fourth and Timmy Wilson #777 fifth.

Trevor Chatham #00 from Taylorsville led all the laps to win the Super Stock 4 race. Paul Butler #B4 overcame a mid-race spin to finish second, Jimmy Millsaps #20 recovered from a late race flat tire to come home in third place, and Trent Chatham #9 placed fourth.

William Myers #17 from Morganton won his first race ever in the RPM Graphics Pure Stock 4 event. Richie Vasser #8 led the first two laps until he slid high going into turn 3 after his breather sock fell off his engine and wrapped around his steering, causing it to lock. Myers took the lead and went on to take the checkered flag. Willie Fowler #78 raced his way from mid-pack to second, Patrick Annas #6 recovered from an early race spin to finish third, with Riley Dunford #68 fourth. Vasser recovered to finish fifth.

Casey Shane #11 from Lexington led all the laps take home the victory in the Extreme FWD’s race. Blake Walker #00 finished a strong second, Kevin Roberts #3 third, Chris Willis #32 fourth and Kevin Saam #41 fifth.

Colby Burks #71 from Morganton took the lead on the third lap and went on to take the checkered flag in the James Wagoner’s Welding Young Guns event. Chesnie Chatham #9 was second, Nathan Prince #19 third, Jacob Hayes #0 battled hard to finish fourth and Riley Miller #88 was fifth.

