Antioch ends ‘18 season with night race

Contributed Photo Ricky Weeks and his crew celebrate their victory in the final race of 2018 for Antioch Speedway on Friday night. -

MORGANTON — Antioch Speedway closed down for the 2018 season with one final race on Dec. 7, with Forest City’s Ricky Weeks leading from flag to flag in capturing the Blue Ridge Outlaw late model feature race.

David Menton, the 2018 points champion in this division, passed Bryson Harper with five laps remaining to finish second. Harper finished third, Jonathan Jennings fourth and Billy South fifth.

Jeff Parsons of Union Grove led every lap on his way to victory in the Blue Ridge modified race. Zack Tate finished second, Andrew Durham third and Ritchie Watson fourth. Local driver Jordan Sands finished seventh in the final season standings in this division.

Brady Kirk led all the laps on his way to victory in the Renegade Crate sportsman event. Kade Langley cross the line second, but was disqualified at post-race inspection for an illegal carburetor, moving up Jeff Parsons, who came from the rear of the field to finish second. Duck Rowland was third. Rodney Lail overcame an earlier race pin to finish fourth, and Randy Young rounded out the top five.

Willie Fowler led the entire way to take home the victory in the Thunder Bombers/PSV8 Division. Justin Austin came in second, but was disqualified at the post-race inspection. Timmy Wilson crossed the line in third but was awarded second, follwed by Blake Walker, Josh Hamby and Justin Mauney.

Austin Caudle from Cooleemee led the last five laps to take home the victory in the Pure Stock 4 race. Willie Fowler was second, and Stephanie Caudle third. Randy Powell overcame a mid-race spin to finish fourth. Colby Burks moved up from Young Guns and came home in fifth place.

Marc White led the entire event to bring home the victory in the Extreme Front-Wheel Drive race. Dan Benson was second, Brad McManus third, Curtis Wood fourth, and Tim Jennings came home in fifth.

Cody Yerbos overcame an early race caution to take the victory in the Young Guns race. Kelly Rash was second, Chesnie Chatham third and Matthew Wallace fourth.

During the racing session, the 2018 championship awards were presented to the track champions.

Contributed Photo