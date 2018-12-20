Swaim signs with Coker College

Submitted Photo Sarah Swaim is the daughter of Starmount High School alum Davis Swaim, the granddaughter of Jessie Mae Swaim and the late Hugh Swaim, and the niece of Beth Swaim Crouse and Aldean Crouse. -

WAYNESVILLE — Sarah Swaim dreamed of playing soccer at the collegiate level, since she was a little girl. On Friday, Dec. 7, her dream became a reality when she signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI), committing to play soccer for the Coker College Cobras in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Swaim will be attending Coker on an athletic and academic scholarship. She is the daughter of Starmount High School Alumni Davis Swaim, the granddaughter of Jessie Mae Swaim and the late Hugh Swaim and the niece of Beth Swaim Crouse and Aldean Crouse.

Swaim, who is a senior at Tuscola High School in Waynesville, embodies the definition of a “student-athlete.” Whether in the classroom, in the pool or on the field, Swaim gives 110 percent and it shows. While juggling sports, clubs and a heavy academic caseload of Advanced Placement, College and Honors courses, Sarah has maintained a 4.37 GPA and a class ranking of seventh of 235 students.

In addition to academics and athletics commitments, Sarah is involved and holds key positions in clubs such as the National Honor Society, where she is vice president. In Key Club International, she has been the president since 2017. Recently, Swaim was recognized as November Rotary Student of the Month and as a Wendy’s High School Heisman winner (school level). As an athlete, Swaim has lettered all four years as a member of the Mountaineer swim and soccer teams.

As a member of Tuscola’s women’s swim team, she was elected captain and was recognized as “Most Improved Swimmer” (2018). She has qualified for Regionals as a member of the 200 IM and 200 free relay teams in the past three years; and, contributed to the team winning the Western North Carolina Athletic Conference (WNCAC) women’s swimming and diving championship in 2016 and 2017.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Sarah Swaim on the Tuscola swim team for the past four years. She is a tenacious competitor who works as hard as anyone on the team and balances her Club soccer practices and matches with her swim team commitments exceptionally well,” said Tuscola Head Swim Coach Kevin FitzGerald. “Most importantly, Sarah is a very good student and excels in the classroom too. This season, she is one of the team captains and has done an excellent job of taking her leadership responsibilities very seriously. She is a real treat to coach, I am proud to know Sarah and will miss her dearly next season and beyond.”

Swaim is one of the best goalkeepers in Tuscola’s girl’s soccer history. During her sophomore year, she set the record for most saves in a season with 263 — a record that was previously held by her sister, Rachel Swaim.

“We have been so fortunate to have Sarah as our goalkeeper the past two seasons, and equally excited to have her back for one more,” said Tuscola Head Soccer Coach Eric Melville. “Her desire to be as good as she can be, and has been an example for the rest of the team, that is the reason that she will be able to extend her career beyond high school.”

Swaim also has garnered numerous accolades during her time with the Mountaineers, including 2018 Western Mountain Athletic Conference (WMAC) and 2017 Western North Carolina Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year(s), All WMAC and All WNCAC Conference, All Western North Carolina (WNC), All Region and Tuscola Defensive MVP for the past two years.

“At the high school level, most coaches only expect their goalies to stop the shots that are right at them, but Sarah is able to make the difficult saves look routine,” said Melville. “In addition to her shot stopping, the way she comes off her line and controls the box allows us to play an entirely different type of defense from most teams that we play. It has been my pleasure to be her coach. And, while she is an amazing soccer player, I would argue that she is an even better young lady and student.”

As a member of the Highland Football Club Red 01 Girls (HFC 01 Red G) she has been instrumental in the team’s success. In 2016, she and her teammates won the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association (NCYSA) Premier League and were semi-finalists in the North Carolina United States Youth Soccer (USYS) State Cup as a U16 team. As a U17 team, the HFC 01 Red G competed as a Region III Team in the Premier Division.

“Sarah is a tremendous goalkeeper and has been a major part of one of the most successful teams in the history of our soccer club,” said Jason ReMine, coach of HFC 01 Red Girls. “Her leadership, toughness, and character are off the charts. She has a very bright future ahead both on and off the field. I am confident that she will make a big impact at the collegiate level.”

In addition to club and high school soccer teams, Swaim was a member of the North Carolina Powerade State Games West soccer team in 2017.

Sarah Swaim is the daughter of Starmount High School alum Davis Swaim, the granddaughter of Jessie Mae Swaim and the late Hugh Swaim, and the niece of Beth Swaim Crouse and Aldean Crouse.