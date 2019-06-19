SCC plans volleyball camp for July

Contributed Photo Surry Community College volleyball coach Jan Marion-Kiser talks to campers during the 2018 Surry Community College annual summer volleyball camp. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be hosting its annual summer volleyball camp July 22-25 in the campus gym.

For four days, girls will be given instruction on the fundamentals of volleyball. The camp is directed by head coach Jan Marion-Kiser along with the Surry Knights’ volleyball team.

The cost of the camp is $50 and will include a camp t-shirt. Each camper is asked to bring a refillable water bottle and a snack each day. Campers will be learning proper technique in the areas of hitting, passing, setting, serving and blocking.

There will be two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and will be for campers ages 6 to 11 who have no experience. The afternoon session will be for campers who are at least 12 years old and in middle school with at least one year of playing experience.

“This is a great opportunity for those who want to learn the game to come and be exposed to a great game and learn the fundamentals; along with those who already play the game to brush up on their skill set,” Marion-Kiser said. “We have a great group of young women who are excited to teach the game to our campers this summer.”

“We have returning players Chloe Ford and Tana Frye, who will be our sophomore class. They will be helping to serve as camp counselors this year and leaders on the court,” says Marion-Kiser. “Each of these young ladies helped to lead us to one of the best seasons last fall and we are looking forward to the 2019 season and this summer with all our campers.”

The Knights ran up a 20-5 record in 2018 and went 11-1 in Region X play, with their only loss against a Catawba Valley squad that went on to finish ninth in the nation. Four Surry players were named All-Region, and Marion-Kiser was the Region X Coach of the Year.

Surry Community College volleyball coach Jan Marion-Kiser talks to campers during the 2018 Surry Community College annual summer volleyball camp.