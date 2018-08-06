WPAC names All Conference softball and baseball athletes

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference named All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 baseball and softball seasons. Forbush High School received top honors across the board.

2018 WPAC Baseball Honors

The 2018 Conference Champion was Forbush, who also had the Player of the Year, Carter Foster, and the Coach of the Year, Jack Moss. The Pitcher of the Year was Nick Murphy of Walkertown.

All Conference

Carter Foster – Forbush

Wesley Wood – Forbush

Tallen Flynn – Forbush

Peyton Winebarger – Forbush

Blake Winebarger – Forbush

Honorable Mention

Alex Boyles – Forbush

2018 WPAC All Conference Softball Honors

The 2018 Conference Champion was Forbush, who also had the Pitcher of the Year, Caiti Mickles. The Player of the Year was MacKenzie Parker of West Stokes and the Coach of the Year was Jordan Stevens of West Stokes

All Conference

Caiti Mickles – Forbush

Gracen Davis – Forbush

Kayleigh Williams – Forbush

Macy Rycroft – Forbush

Sommer Gray – Forbush

Honorable Mention

Davis Ann Wood – Forbush

Nevaeh Hemric – Forbush

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference honored its All Conference softball players. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0682.jpg The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference honored its All Conference softball players. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Forbush baseball poses with its All Conference awards, Honorable Mention awards and Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament trophies. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0500.jpg Forbush baseball poses with its All Conference awards, Honorable Mention awards and Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament trophies. John Cate | The News