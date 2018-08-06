WPAC names All Conference softball and baseball athletes

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference named All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 baseball and softball seasons. Forbush High School received top honors across the board.
2018 WPAC Baseball Honors
The 2018 Conference Champion was Forbush, who also had the Player of the Year, Carter Foster, and the Coach of the Year, Jack Moss. The Pitcher of the Year was Nick Murphy of Walkertown.
All Conference
Carter Foster – Forbush
Wesley Wood – Forbush
Tallen Flynn – Forbush
Peyton Winebarger – Forbush
Blake Winebarger – Forbush
Honorable Mention
Alex Boyles – Forbush
2018 WPAC All Conference Softball Honors
The 2018 Conference Champion was Forbush, who also had the Pitcher of the Year, Caiti Mickles. The Player of the Year was MacKenzie Parker of West Stokes and the Coach of the Year was Jordan Stevens of West Stokes
All Conference
Caiti Mickles – Forbush
Gracen Davis – Forbush
Kayleigh Williams – Forbush
Macy Rycroft – Forbush
Sommer Gray – Forbush
Honorable Mention
Davis Ann Wood – Forbush
Nevaeh Hemric – Forbush