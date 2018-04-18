Third inning lifts Falcons past Eagles

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team hosted Surry Central on Friday night in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference game. The Falcons came out swinging early in the game, and put down an impressive third inning to take an 11-1 win over the Golden Eagles in five innings.

Forbush was able to get one run on the board in the bottom of the first inning, as Peyton Winebarger singled on a hard ball to center field. Winebarger’s hit brought Wesley Wood across the plate for the Falcons, and Forbush had a 1-0 lead.

The Falcons continued dominating in the batter’s box as the game went to the second inning. Alex Boyles stepped up and on the fourth pitch he saw, sent the ball into left field for a single. Landreth Cockerham was the second batter in the second inning, and on a 1-1 count, Boyles stole second on a wild pitch. Cockerham was able to make the most of his time in the box as he singled to right field and moved Boyles to third.

Boyles was able to make his away across home plate, as he stole on a 1-0 count to Jacob Lilly. Cockerham was able to steal second, then steal third to put himself in prime scoring position. Lilly put down a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Cockerham into score. Forbush was able to bring two runs across the plate to take a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.

Surry Central was able to bring in a run in the top of the third, as Palacios singled to right field to bring Layne in for the Eagles. With the score sitting 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning, Forbush added even more runs to the board. With two outs, Cockerham strode up and smashed a hard ball into left field to come up with a double. The hit brought Tallon Flynn and Boyles in for the Falcons.

The next batter, Lilly, was persistent for Forbush as he cracked the ball into right field for a double. Cockerham was able to score for the Falcons, and Forbush took a 6-1 lead over Surry Central. With two outs still on the board, Forbush kept things going with another double by Wood. The hit brought Lilly in for an additional run for the Falcons.

Just as it looked like the Falcons were losing momentum, Carter Foster stepped up and brought two runs across the plate. Foster’s hit brought Jacob Shore and Wood in to score. Forbush was able to put down six runs off of five hits to take a 9-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.

On the mound, Peyton Winebarger was impressive for the Falcons. In the top of the fourth, Winebarger put down three strikeouts to give Forbush a three-up three-down inning. In the fifth inning, Winebarger once again was a force to be reckoned with on the mound. On 16 pitches, Winebarger put down three strikeouts to keep the Falcons in control of the game.

With the Falcons in need of just two runs heading to the bottom of the fifth inning, Foster doubled up the middle to bring Shore and Wood in for the win. Forbush was able to take an 11-1 win in five innings over Surry Central.

With the win, Forbush remains atop the WPAC with an undefeated record of 9-0.