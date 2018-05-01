Falcons claim win and WPAC championship

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons baseball team claimed the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference baseball championship for the third year in a row. The Falcons put down an impressive 2018 season, earning a WPAC record of 11-1.

On Saturday, Forbush hosted West Stokes in a conference game that saw the Falcons come away with a 13-1 win.

The Falcons started off the game with a three-run lead over the Wildcats. Carter Foster doubled to left field to bring Jacob Shore across the plate. Blake Winebarger was able to put down a sacrifice fly to score Wesley Wood and advance Foster to third. The final run of the inning came as Peyton Winebarger put down a hit to score Foster and give Forbush a 3-0 lead.

Forbush kept up its impressive momentum in the batter’s box in the second inning. Foster once again put down a hard hit to earn a triple, which scored Shore and Wood. Ryan Coe came in as the courtesy runner for Foster and scored on a wild pitch to give Forbush a 6-0 lead. Before the inning was over, the Falcons added another run as Peyton Winebarger singled on a fly ball to center field, which scored Winebarger.

West Stokes was able to score one run in the third inning to make the score 7-1. Back in the batter’s box, Forbush kept the hits coming. Landreth Cockerham started off the third inning with a single then stole second, third and home to add another run to the Falcons’ total.

Things kept going Forbush’s way in the third inning with several more runs crossing the plate. Shore singled to right field, Wood doubled to left field, then Foster hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Shore. Winebarger put down a hard hit ball to shortstop which brought Wood in for the 10th Forbush run.

With the score 10-1, Winebarger stepped up to the plate and added two more runs to the Falcons’ total. On an 2-0 count, Winebarger hit the ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run. Forbush had a 12-1 lead heading into the fourth inning.

The Falcons added their final run of the night in the fourth inning, as Alex Boyles scored on an error by West Stokes. The Falcons were able to put down an impressive performance in the field to end the game in the fifth inning. Forbush was able to take a 13-1 win to end its regular season with a record of 18-5.

Tallon Flynn pitched five innings for the Falcons and had seven strikeouts. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0394.jpg Tallon Flynn pitched five innings for the Falcons and had seven strikeouts. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple