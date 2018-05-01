Rams advance in MVAC tournament

HAYS — The Starmount Rams baseball team traveled to Hays on Monday night to take on the North Wilkes Vikings in the first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament. The Rams were able to take an early lead then hang on through several innings to take a 6-5 win over the Vikings.

Starmount started off the game with a single by Trey Dezern, who stole second on a wild pitch. Patrick Usher was able to get on base two batters later with a single to left field. With runners on the corners, Brock Mullins stepped up to the plate and found a single to center field, which scored Dezern and advanced usher to second.

The hitters were not done yet in the batter’s box, as Ethan Barnes put down a solid hit to left field to bring Usher around the bases. The Rams had successfully taken a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.

Things were quiet until the third inning when the Rams added another run to its total. Ryan Tulbert singled to bring Barnes in for the third run of the night. In the field, the Rams came up with plays that kept the momentum on their side. From the catchers position to the outfield, Starmount put down throws and outs to keep the lead.

Starmount added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning as Peyton Mullins scored with a steal of home, then Brock Mullins scored off of a Smith single. The Rams were sitting in control with a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

Things seemed to take a turn in the bottom of the fifth inning, as the Vikings scored four runs to cut Starmount’s lead to one run. The Rams would not let North Wilkes take the lead easily, as Starmount was able to add a run in the sixth inning to take a two-run lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, North Wilkes scored another run to once again cut Starmount’s lead to just one run. With two outs needed to end the inning, Usher tagged out the North Wilkes runner that was heading to second then Dezern threw a strikeout for the third out.

The final inning saw Starmount put down another three impressive outs to end the game and take a 6-5 win over North Wilkes.

The Rams traveled to Alleghany on Tuesday night to take on Wilkes Central in the second round of the MVAC tournament. Results were not available by press deadline.