Lady Falcons third at Galax tourney

John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Nicole Scott goes up for a shot during Forbush’s semifinal game with Mount Airy on Thursday night in the Battle of the Borders Tournament. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s Morgan Beane battles a West Stokes player for the ball during the Lady Falcons’ 71-49 victory Friday night in Galax. - John Cate | The News Forbush head coach Bradley Shore talks things over with his team in the third-place game of the Battle of the Borders tournament on Friday night in Galax. - John Cate | The News Forbush’s Parkley Hennings gets full extension as she goes for a layup against Mount Airy in Thursday’s semifinal game of the Battle of the Borders Tournament. Hennings had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the game. - - John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Hope Grimes tallied 13 points in Friday night’s third-place game of the Battle of the Borders against West Stokes. - -

GALAX, Va. — The outcome wasn’t what Bradley Shore had hoped for, but the Forbush coach came out of the Battle of the Borders Christmas Tournament feeling good about where his Lady Falcons stood going into conference play.

Forbush finished third in the eight-team showcase at Galax High School for the second year in a row after downing Western Piedmont Athletic Conference rival West Stokes 71-49 in the third-place game Friday night. On the first two days of the event, the Lady Falcons routed Grayson County 61-18, but then lost 70-57 to Mount Airy in the semifinals.

The loss to Mount Airy, which assumed MaxPreps’ top ranking among 1A teams during the tournament, was fraught with controversy. Forbush (8-3 overall) trailed by 15 points in the third quarter, but then went on a 20-7 run to close to within 48-46 early in the fourth. Down the stretch run, several officiating calls went against the Lady Falcons, who felt like they were getting the short end of the stick. Of the Lady Bears’ 22 fourth-quarter points, 15 came from the charity stripe, including two intentional foul calls on Forbush and a technical foul on Shore for protesting one of them.

Although disappointed with the officiating, the coach was even more disappointed with how his team had played, feeling that the Lady Falcons never should have been in that position in the first place.

“It wasn’t so much the loss last night, because Mount Airy is a really good team,” Shore said following Friday’s win. “Even if we had come back and won, I wasn’t happy with how we did things most of the game.

“This is about life lessons. I told the girls I don’t like to lose, but I woke up today ready to get things fixed and do things that we’re capable of. I told them they could do the same, or they could pout about last night.”

Shore challenged his team to play up to its abilities in the third-place game on Friday, and Forbush put together one of its most complete performances of the season.

West Stokes had a great deal of early success by penetrating the middle of the Lady Falcons’ defense and then kicking out to shooters behind the 3-point line. The Lady Wildcats (7-4) hit five 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes of the game, and held a 21-20 lead after Sydney Cockerham hit from the baseline with 5:46 remaining in the first half. However, Forbush outscored them 16-6 from that point until halftime.

“They got those open threes and canned them,” said Shore, who admitted that he was trying to deke West coach Dillon Bobbitt by switching up defenses against the Lady Cats. “He figured out how to get them open, so we had to try something else, and that worked a lot better. I like coaching against him. It’s a good chess match.”

A big factor in the Lady Falcons’ early success was junior point guard Nicole Scott, who scored 14 first-half points, including four 3-pointers of her own. One of them came in a 9-0 run that followed Cockerham’s trey and gave Forbush a lead it would never give up. Another came with 13 seconds remaining in the first half and her team leading 31-25.

The Lady Falcons opened the second half with a nifty fastbreak that began with a Scott rebound, followed a quick outlet to Parkley Hennings who fired ahead to a streaking Brittney Gammons for a layup just seconds into the third quarter. Hope Grimes scored the next two Forbush baskets, one on a driving layup and then a 3-pointer. Later, Alexis Ball got in on the fun with back-to-back hoops of her own as the Falcon lead expanded to 18 points late in the quarter. Forbush led by 17 going into the final period of play.

The fourth quarter featured dominating play by Hennings both inside and outside and three more baskets from Grimes. The Lady Wildcats never mounted a second-half threat as Forbush, a co-champion in the WPAC last season, made a strong statement in its first meeting with a league contender.

Scott led all scorers with 18 points. Hennings added 15, Grimes 13, Kyndall Ellison eight, Gammons seven and Ball six.

“I thought we played a lot better. We had two tired teams out there tonight, but both teams did a lot of good things out there,” Shore said after Friday’s game. “I like where we’re headed after today much better than where we were headed after last night.”

Wednesday’s tournament opener against Grayson County was never in doubt. Forbush scored 23 points in the first quarter and already held a 19-point lead. The score was 38-6 by halftime, and Shore had already pulled his starters out of the game for good by the middle of the third quarter. Every member of the team managed to get her name into the scorebook, with Scott’s 15 leading the way. Hennings added 12, Ellison 11, Morgan Beane six, Ball five, Gammons four, Grimes and Ashley Collins three each, Miranda Bellanger two and Megan Anthony one.

The Lady Falcons knew that the showdown with Mount Airy would be a much different game, and it was. Although both teams are noted for up-tempo basketball, the early part of the game was played at a deliberate pace, and the score was tied at 21 after Beane hit a 3-pointer with 3:23 left in the first half. However, Forbush didn’t score again in the first half, while the Lady Bears (6-1) ended the quarter on a 10-0 run. After Grimes hit two threes in the first 76 seconds, Forbush scored just 15 points in the next 15:45 of game time.

Hennings caught fire in the second half, collecting most of her 13 points and 14 rebounds after intermission, but the Lady Falcons were never quite able to catch up against the two-time defending 1A state champions. Grimes actually led Forbush with 14 points, followed by Hennings and then Scott with eight.

The Lady Falcons return to action on Friday night at North Surry (5-6, 1-1 WPAC).

The Lady Falcons’ Nicole Scott goes up for a shot during Forbush’s semifinal game with Mount Airy on Thursday night in the Battle of the Borders Tournament. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0443.jpg The Lady Falcons’ Nicole Scott goes up for a shot during Forbush’s semifinal game with Mount Airy on Thursday night in the Battle of the Borders Tournament. John Cate | The News Forbush’s Morgan Beane battles a West Stokes player for the ball during the Lady Falcons’ 71-49 victory Friday night in Galax. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0489.jpg Forbush’s Morgan Beane battles a West Stokes player for the ball during the Lady Falcons’ 71-49 victory Friday night in Galax. John Cate | The News Forbush head coach Bradley Shore talks things over with his team in the third-place game of the Battle of the Borders tournament on Friday night in Galax. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0512.jpg Forbush head coach Bradley Shore talks things over with his team in the third-place game of the Battle of the Borders tournament on Friday night in Galax. John Cate | The News Forbush’s Parkley Hennings gets full extension as she goes for a layup against Mount Airy in Thursday’s semifinal game of the Battle of the Borders Tournament. Hennings had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the game. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0459.jpg Forbush’s Parkley Hennings gets full extension as she goes for a layup against Mount Airy in Thursday’s semifinal game of the Battle of the Borders Tournament. Hennings had 13 points and 14 rebounds in the game. John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Hope Grimes tallied 13 points in Friday night’s third-place game of the Battle of the Borders against West Stokes. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_0499.jpg The Lady Falcons’ Hope Grimes tallied 13 points in Friday night’s third-place game of the Battle of the Borders against West Stokes. John Cate | The News

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.