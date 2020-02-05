Forbush beat Eagles, fall to Wildcats

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush Falcons are now 2-8 in the WPAC and 6-13 overall. -

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons’ men’s basketball team hosted Surry Central on Jan. 24 and on Jan. 31 they travelled to West Stokes. Forbush took a hard fought Western Piedmont Athletic Conference win over Surry Central, then fell to West Stokes.

Forbush 66 – Surry Central 60

Surry Central flirted with earning its second victory of the season, but the Golden Eagles came up just short in the second half as host Forbush avenged a December loss and downed Central 66-60.

The Falcons (6-11, 2-6 WPAC) held an 11-5 lead when Nolan McMillen sparked an early run by the Eagles. The senior guard went on to have one of his best nights of the season, scoring 22 points. Following McMillen’s three, Brady Woods hit back-to-back treys of his own to tie the score and then put Central ahead. A third 3-pointer by Woods gave the Eagles the lead back after Forbush had gone back in front. The visitors went on to take a 29-27 lead by halftime.

Forbush quickly caught back up to start the third quarter, only to see the Eagles again surge in front later in the period, going on an 8-4 lead to go up by four. However, at this point Central went cold, and the Falcons ended the quarter on an 11-4 run of their own, taking a 44-41 lead into the fourth.

Forbush continued to play well and extend its lead in the final quarter, going up eight midway through the period. McMillen kept gunning for the Eagles and kept them in the game, within 60-56 in the last minute, but six points in the final half-minute helped the Falcons extend the lead back to six by the final buzzer.

Central out-rebounded Forbush 28-22 and had the edge in most statistical categories, outshooting them 45 percent to 42 and also having more assists and a higher free-throw percentage, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory. Central’s 17 turnovers were too many to overcome.

Woods added 14 points and Levi Coe 12 for the Eagles, who got eight rebounds from Coe and six from Mitchell. Woods also had four steals and four assists.

West Stokes 57 – Forbush 40

KING – The Wildcts took a 57-40 win against WPAC foe Forbush (6-13, 2-8) last week in King.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Forbush and led 14-13 after the first period with the Falcon’s Peyton Compton keeping his team close with eight first quarter points.

West stepped its defensive effort up in the second and held Forbush to only two points in the quarter and that was on two free throws at the 6:46 mark of the period. The Wildcats scored 14 straight points with Isaac recording all 14 in the quarter to lead 30-15 at the break.

The Falcons managed to close the gap to as close as 13 points before Elan Muniz hit on back-to-back three pointers giving the home team its largest lead at 47-24 with 2:24 left in the third.

Isaac led the Wildcats with 21 points and five rebounds. Luke Mickey recorded 13 points and seven rebounds for West and Muniz contributed 11. Compton led the Falcons with 18 points.

