Starmount fall sports schedules announced

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School released its fall sports schedules for the 2018-2019 school year. The season starts this week as volleyball, soccer, tennis and football all have games at home and on the road. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.
Football:
Aug. 17 – Mount Airy at Starmount
Aug. 24 – East Surry at Starmount
Aug. 31 – Starmount at West Stokes
Sept. 7 – Forbush at Starmount
Sept. 21 – Starmount at Elkin
Sept. 28 – Alleghany at Starmount
Oct. 5 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Oct 12 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 19 – Starmount at North Wilkes
Oct. 26 – Wilkes Central at Starmount
Nov. 2 – Starmount at Ashe County
Nov. 9 – Round 1
Nov. 16 – Round 2
Nov. 23 – Round 3
Nov. 30 – Regionals
Dec. 8 – State Championships
Volleyball:
Aug. 18 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Aug. 18 – North Wilkes at Starmount
Aug. 23 – Starmount at West Stokes
Aug. 28 – East Surry at Starmount
Aug. 30 – Starmount at Elkin
Sept. 4 – Alleghany at Starmount
Sept. 5 – Mount Airy at Starmount
Sept. 6 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Sept. 10 – West Stokes at Starmount
Sept. 11 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 13 – Starmount at North Wilkes
Sept. 18 – Wilkes central at Starmount
Sept. 20 – Starmount at Ashe County
Sept. 24 – Starmount at Forbush
Sept. 25 – Elkin at Starmount
Sept. 27 – Starmount at Alleghany
Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 4 – Starmount at West Wilkes
Oct. 9 – North Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 10 – North Surry at Starmount
Oct. 11 – Starmount at Wilkes Central
Oct. 16 – Ashe County at Starmount
Oct. 20 – Round 1
Oct. 23 – Round 2
Oct. 25 – Round 3
Oct. 27 – Round 4
Oct. 30 – Regionals
Nov. 3 – State Championship
Soccer:
Aug. 22 – Starmount at Watauga
Aug. 27 – Pine Lake Prep at Starmount
Aug. 29 – Starmount at South Iredell
Sept. 3 – Starmount at Surry Central
Sept. 5 – Starmount at North Iredell
Sept. 6 – Starmount at South Stokes
Sept. 10 – Starmount at Elkin
Sept. 11 – Statesville at Starmount
Sept. 12 – Alleghany at Starmount
Sept. 17 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Sept. 19 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 24 – Starmount at North Wilkes
Sept. 26 – Wilkes Central at Starmount
Oct. 1 – Starmount at Ashe County
Oct. 3 – Elkin at Starmount
Oct. 4 – Starmount at Forbush
Oct. 8 – Starmount at Alleghany
Oct. 10 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 15 – Starmount at West Wilkes
Oct. 17 – North Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 22 – Starmount at Wilkes Central
Oct. 24 – Ashe County at Starmount
Oct. 31 – Round 1
Nov. 3 – Round 2
Nov. 7 – Round 3
Nov. 10 – Round 4
Nov. 13 – Regionals
Nov. 17 – State Championship
Tennis:
Aug. 20 – Starmount at Elkin
Aug. 21 – Statesville at Starmount
Aug. 23 – Alleghany at Starmount
Aug. 28 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Aug. 30 – West Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 4 – Starmount at North Wilkes
Sept. 6 – Wilkes Central at Starmount
Sept. 11 – Starmount at Ashe County
Sept. 13 – Elkin at Starmount
Sept. 18 – Alleghany at Starmount
Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 25 – Starmount at West Wilkes
Sept. 27 – North Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 2 – Starmount at Wilkes Central
Oct. 4 – Ashe County at Starmount
Oct. 9 – MVAC Tournament at Elkin
Oct. 17 – Round 1 (Dual Team)
Oct. 19 – Regionals for Individuals
Oct. 20 – Regionals for Individuals
Oct. 23 – Round 2 (Dual Team)
Oct. 26 – State Championship for Individuals
Oct. 27 – State Championship for Individuals
Oct. 29 – Round 3 (Dual Team)
Oct. 31 – Regionals (Dual Team)
Nov. 3 – State Championship (Dual Team)