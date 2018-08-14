Starmount fall sports schedules announced

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School released its fall sports schedules for the 2018-2019 school year. The season starts this week as volleyball, soccer, tennis and football all have games at home and on the road. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.

Football:

Aug. 17 – Mount Airy at Starmount

Aug. 24 – East Surry at Starmount

Aug. 31 – Starmount at West Stokes

Sept. 7 – Forbush at Starmount

Sept. 21 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 28 – Alleghany at Starmount

Oct. 5 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Oct 12 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 19 – Starmount at North Wilkes

Oct. 26 – Wilkes Central at Starmount

Nov. 2 – Starmount at Ashe County

Nov. 9 – Round 1

Nov. 16 – Round 2

Nov. 23 – Round 3

Nov. 30 – Regionals

Dec. 8 – State Championships

Volleyball:

Aug. 18 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Aug. 18 – North Wilkes at Starmount

Aug. 23 – Starmount at West Stokes

Aug. 28 – East Surry at Starmount

Aug. 30 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 4 – Alleghany at Starmount

Sept. 5 – Mount Airy at Starmount

Sept. 6 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Sept. 10 – West Stokes at Starmount

Sept. 11 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 13 – Starmount at North Wilkes

Sept. 18 – Wilkes central at Starmount

Sept. 20 – Starmount at Ashe County

Sept. 24 – Starmount at Forbush

Sept. 25 – Elkin at Starmount

Sept. 27 – Starmount at Alleghany

Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 4 – Starmount at West Wilkes

Oct. 9 – North Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 10 – North Surry at Starmount

Oct. 11 – Starmount at Wilkes Central

Oct. 16 – Ashe County at Starmount

Oct. 20 – Round 1

Oct. 23 – Round 2

Oct. 25 – Round 3

Oct. 27 – Round 4

Oct. 30 – Regionals

Nov. 3 – State Championship

Soccer:

Aug. 22 – Starmount at Watauga

Aug. 27 – Pine Lake Prep at Starmount

Aug. 29 – Starmount at South Iredell

Sept. 3 – Starmount at Surry Central

Sept. 5 – Starmount at North Iredell

Sept. 6 – Starmount at South Stokes

Sept. 10 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 11 – Statesville at Starmount

Sept. 12 – Alleghany at Starmount

Sept. 17 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Sept. 19 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 24 – Starmount at North Wilkes

Sept. 26 – Wilkes Central at Starmount

Oct. 1 – Starmount at Ashe County

Oct. 3 – Elkin at Starmount

Oct. 4 – Starmount at Forbush

Oct. 8 – Starmount at Alleghany

Oct. 10 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 15 – Starmount at West Wilkes

Oct. 17 – North Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 22 – Starmount at Wilkes Central

Oct. 24 – Ashe County at Starmount

Oct. 31 – Round 1

Nov. 3 – Round 2

Nov. 7 – Round 3

Nov. 10 – Round 4

Nov. 13 – Regionals

Nov. 17 – State Championship

Tennis:

Aug. 20 – Starmount at Elkin

Aug. 21 – Statesville at Starmount

Aug. 23 – Alleghany at Starmount

Aug. 28 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 – West Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 4 – Starmount at North Wilkes

Sept. 6 – Wilkes Central at Starmount

Sept. 11 – Starmount at Ashe County

Sept. 13 – Elkin at Starmount

Sept. 18 – Alleghany at Starmount

Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 25 – Starmount at West Wilkes

Sept. 27 – North Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 2 – Starmount at Wilkes Central

Oct. 4 – Ashe County at Starmount

Oct. 9 – MVAC Tournament at Elkin

Oct. 17 – Round 1 (Dual Team)

Oct. 19 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 20 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 23 – Round 2 (Dual Team)

Oct. 26 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 27 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 29 – Round 3 (Dual Team)

Oct. 31 – Regionals (Dual Team)

Nov. 3 – State Championship (Dual Team)

Starmount soccer opens its season Aug. 22 at Watauga. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_SHSsoccer.jpg Starmount soccer opens its season Aug. 22 at Watauga. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple