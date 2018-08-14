Fall sports schedules released for Forbush Falcons

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will starts its fall sports season this week with several home and away games. The football, volleyball, soccer and tennis teams are all set to begin non-conference games on Wednesday afternoon. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.
Football:
Aug. 17 – West Wilkes at Forbush
Aug. 24 – Forbush at North Iredell
Aug. 31 – East Wilkes at Forbush
Sept. 7 – Forbush at Starmount
Sept. 14 – Forbush at North Wilkes
Sept. 21 – Forbush at Carver
Oct. 5 – Atkins at Forbush
Oct 12 – Surry Central at Forbush
Oct. 19 – Forbush at North Surry
Oct. 26 – Forbush at Walkertown
Nov. 2 – West Stokes at Forbush
Nov. 9 – Round 1
Nov. 16 – Round 2
Nov. 23 – Round 3
Nov. 30 – Regionals
Dec. 8 – State Championships
Volleyball:
Aug. 16 – West Wilkes at Forbush
Aug. 20 – North Iredell at Forbush
Aug. 21 – Forbush at North Wilkes
Aug. 23 – West Wilkes at Forbush
Aug. 28 – Forbush at North Iredell
Aug. 30 – West Rowan at Forbush
Sept. 4 – Forbush at North Surry
Sept. 6 – Surry Central at Forbush
Sept. 10 – Forbush at Reagan
Sept. 11 – Walkertown at Forbush
Sept. 13 – Forbush at West Stokes
Sept. 17 – Forbush at West Rowan
Sept. 18 – Forbush at Atkins
Sept. 24 – Starmount at Forbush
Sept. 27 – North Surry at Forbush
Oct. 2 – Forbush at Surry Central
Oct. 4 – Forbush at Walkertown
Oct. 11 – Atkins at Forbush
Oct. 20 – Round 1
Oct. 23 – Round 2
Oct. 25 – Round 3
Oct. 27 – Round 4
Oct. 30 – Regionals
Nov. 3 – State Championships
Soccer:
Aug. 21 – RJ Reynolds at Forbush
Aug. 22 – Forbush at Central Davidson
Aug. 27 – Davie at Forbush
Aug. 29 – Wilkes Central at Forbush
Aug. 30 – West Forsyth at Forbush
Sept. 5 – Elkin at Forbush
Sept. 6 – Reagan at Forbush
Sept. 10 – Forbush at East Surry
Sept. 11 – Forbush at Davie
Sept. 12 – Forbush at South Stokes
Sept. 17 – Forbush at North Surry
Sept. 19 – Surry Central at Forbush
Sept. 24 – Walkertown at Forbush
Sept. 26 – Forbush at West Stokes
Oct. 1 – Forbush at Atkins
Oct. 4 – Starmount at Forbush
Oct. 9 – NCLA at Forbush
Oct. 10 – North Surry at Forbush
Oct. 15 – Forbush at Surry Central
Oct. 17 – Forbush at Walkertown
Oct. 22 – West Stokes at Forbush
Oct. 24 – Atkins at Forbush
Oct. 31 – Round 1
Nov. 3 – Round 2
Nov. 7 – Round 3
Nov. 10 – Round 4
Nov. 13 – Regionals
Nov. 17 – State Championships
Tennis:
Aug. 16 – Forbush at East Forsyth
Aug. 20 – South Stokes at Forbush
Aug. 21 – Forbush at Carver
Aug. 23 – Forbush at North Iredell
Aug. 27 – Glenn at Forbush
Aug. 28 – Forbush at North Surry
Aug. 30 – Surry Central at Forbush
Sept. 4 – Walkertown at Forbush
Sept. 6 – Forbush at West Stokes
Sept. 13 – Carver at Forbush
Sept. 14 – Forbush at West Forsyth
Sept. 17 – Forbush at South Stokes
Sept. 18 – East Forsyth at Forbush
Sept. 20 – North Surry at Forbush
Sept. 25 – Forbush at Surry Central
Sept. 27 – Forbush at Walkertown
Oct. 2 – West Stokes at Forbush
Oct. 4 – Atkins at Forbush
Oct. 17 – Round 1 (Dual Team)
Oct. 19 – Regionals for Individuals
Oct. 20 – Regionals for Individuals
Oct. 23 – Round 2 (Dual Team)
Oct. 26 – State Championship for Individuals
Oct. 27 – State Championship for Individuals
Oct. 29 – Round 3 (Dual Team)
Oct. 31 – Regionals (Dual Team)
Nov. 3 – State Championships (Dual Team)