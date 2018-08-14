Fall sports schedules released for Forbush Falcons

EAST BEND — Forbush High School will starts its fall sports season this week with several home and away games. The football, volleyball, soccer and tennis teams are all set to begin non-conference games on Wednesday afternoon. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.

Football:

Aug. 17 – West Wilkes at Forbush

Aug. 24 – Forbush at North Iredell

Aug. 31 – East Wilkes at Forbush

Sept. 7 – Forbush at Starmount

Sept. 14 – Forbush at North Wilkes

Sept. 21 – Forbush at Carver

Oct. 5 – Atkins at Forbush

Oct 12 – Surry Central at Forbush

Oct. 19 – Forbush at North Surry

Oct. 26 – Forbush at Walkertown

Nov. 2 – West Stokes at Forbush

Nov. 9 – Round 1

Nov. 16 – Round 2

Nov. 23 – Round 3

Nov. 30 – Regionals

Dec. 8 – State Championships

Volleyball:

Aug. 16 – West Wilkes at Forbush

Aug. 20 – North Iredell at Forbush

Aug. 21 – Forbush at North Wilkes

Aug. 23 – West Wilkes at Forbush

Aug. 28 – Forbush at North Iredell

Aug. 30 – West Rowan at Forbush

Sept. 4 – Forbush at North Surry

Sept. 6 – Surry Central at Forbush

Sept. 10 – Forbush at Reagan

Sept. 11 – Walkertown at Forbush

Sept. 13 – Forbush at West Stokes

Sept. 17 – Forbush at West Rowan

Sept. 18 – Forbush at Atkins

Sept. 24 – Starmount at Forbush

Sept. 27 – North Surry at Forbush

Oct. 2 – Forbush at Surry Central

Oct. 4 – Forbush at Walkertown

Oct. 11 – Atkins at Forbush

Oct. 20 – Round 1

Oct. 23 – Round 2

Oct. 25 – Round 3

Oct. 27 – Round 4

Oct. 30 – Regionals

Nov. 3 – State Championships

Soccer:

Aug. 21 – RJ Reynolds at Forbush

Aug. 22 – Forbush at Central Davidson

Aug. 27 – Davie at Forbush

Aug. 29 – Wilkes Central at Forbush

Aug. 30 – West Forsyth at Forbush

Sept. 5 – Elkin at Forbush

Sept. 6 – Reagan at Forbush

Sept. 10 – Forbush at East Surry

Sept. 11 – Forbush at Davie

Sept. 12 – Forbush at South Stokes

Sept. 17 – Forbush at North Surry

Sept. 19 – Surry Central at Forbush

Sept. 24 – Walkertown at Forbush

Sept. 26 – Forbush at West Stokes

Oct. 1 – Forbush at Atkins

Oct. 4 – Starmount at Forbush

Oct. 9 – NCLA at Forbush

Oct. 10 – North Surry at Forbush

Oct. 15 – Forbush at Surry Central

Oct. 17 – Forbush at Walkertown

Oct. 22 – West Stokes at Forbush

Oct. 24 – Atkins at Forbush

Oct. 31 – Round 1

Nov. 3 – Round 2

Nov. 7 – Round 3

Nov. 10 – Round 4

Nov. 13 – Regionals

Nov. 17 – State Championships

Tennis:

Aug. 16 – Forbush at East Forsyth

Aug. 20 – South Stokes at Forbush

Aug. 21 – Forbush at Carver

Aug. 23 – Forbush at North Iredell

Aug. 27 – Glenn at Forbush

Aug. 28 – Forbush at North Surry

Aug. 30 – Surry Central at Forbush

Sept. 4 – Walkertown at Forbush

Sept. 6 – Forbush at West Stokes

Sept. 13 – Carver at Forbush

Sept. 14 – Forbush at West Forsyth

Sept. 17 – Forbush at South Stokes

Sept. 18 – East Forsyth at Forbush

Sept. 20 – North Surry at Forbush

Sept. 25 – Forbush at Surry Central

Sept. 27 – Forbush at Walkertown

Oct. 2 – West Stokes at Forbush

Oct. 4 – Atkins at Forbush

Oct. 17 – Round 1 (Dual Team)

Oct. 19 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 20 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 23 – Round 2 (Dual Team)

Oct. 26 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 27 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 29 – Round 3 (Dual Team)

Oct. 31 – Regionals (Dual Team)

Nov. 3 – State Championships (Dual Team)

Forbush volleyball will host its first home game of the season on Thursday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_FHScolby.jpg Forbush volleyball will host its first home game of the season on Thursday afternoon. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple