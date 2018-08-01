WPAC releases All Conference men’s golf

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 men’s golf season. Forbush had a strong showing in both categories. Forbush was named the WPAC Conference Champions and the 2018 Conference Tournament Champions. Head Coach Matt Pruitt was named the Coach of the Year. The WPAC Player of the Year was Evan Marion from North Surry.
All Conference
Evan Marion – NS
Carson Davis – Forbush
Corey Williams – Forbush
Austin Smith – NS
Dylan Simpson – SC
Sinjun Southard – Forbush
Cole Hinkle – Forbush
Ryan Hunter – WS
Conner McCann – SC
Jacob Thompson – Forbush
Honorable Mention
Alex Hege – SC
Isiah Tollinger – A
Kyle McCloud – WS
Andrew Westmoreland – WS
Eddie Papsum – Forbush
Seiver Huff – NS