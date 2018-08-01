WPAC releases All Conference men’s golf

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference released All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 men’s golf season. Forbush had a strong showing in both categories. Forbush was named the WPAC Conference Champions and the 2018 Conference Tournament Champions. Head Coach Matt Pruitt was named the Coach of the Year. The WPAC Player of the Year was Evan Marion from North Surry.

All Conference

Evan Marion – NS

Carson Davis – Forbush

Corey Williams – Forbush

Austin Smith – NS

Dylan Simpson – SC

Sinjun Southard – Forbush

Cole Hinkle – Forbush

Ryan Hunter – WS

Conner McCann – SC

Jacob Thompson – Forbush

Honorable Mention

Alex Hege – SC

Isiah Tollinger – A

Kyle McCloud – WS

Andrew Westmoreland – WS

Eddie Papsum – Forbush

Seiver Huff – NS