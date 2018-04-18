Forbush golf results

EAST BEND — The Forbush golf team has put together an impressive 2018 season. The Falcons are 24-1 in the conference, and 36-6 overall. Forbush took part in a conference match at Mount Airy Country Club on Monday night. It was a cold night, with winds and sleet taking over at the end of the match.

“The kids played great for the conditions,” said Forbush head coach Matt Pruitt. “The four man and six man really stepped up.”

Results from the five conference matches are as follows.

Forbush match:

Forbush 162

North Surry 178

Surry Central 183

West Stokes 180

Walkertown 220

Atkins 227

West Stokes match:

Forbush 170

North Surry 169

Surry Central 177

West Stokes 183

Walkertown 216

Atkins 224

Walkertown match:

Forbush 154

North Surry 173

Surry Central 178

West Stokes 176

Walkertown 207

Atkins 213

Surry Central match:

Forbush 162

North Surry 166

Surry Central 169

West Stokes 176

Walkertown 211

Atkins 226

North Surry match:

Forbush 165

North Surry 181

Surry Central 172

West Stokes 182

Walkertown 222

Atkins 216

Forbush individual scores from WPAC matches:

Sinjun Southard – 41, 46, 35, 40, 47

Carson Davis – 40, 40, 40, 40, 40

Corey Williams – 39, 41, 38, 40, 42

Cole Hinkle – 42, 43, 41, 42, 44

Jacob Thompson – 43, 47, 42, 42, 40

Eddie Papsun – 49, 53, 54, 48, 43