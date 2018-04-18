Forbush golf results

EAST BEND — The Forbush golf team has put together an impressive 2018 season. The Falcons are 24-1 in the conference, and 36-6 overall. Forbush took part in a conference match at Mount Airy Country Club on Monday night. It was a cold night, with winds and sleet taking over at the end of the match.
“The kids played great for the conditions,” said Forbush head coach Matt Pruitt. “The four man and six man really stepped up.”
Results from the five conference matches are as follows.
Forbush match:
Forbush 162
North Surry 178
Surry Central 183
West Stokes 180
Walkertown 220
Atkins 227
West Stokes match:
Forbush 170
North Surry 169
Surry Central 177
West Stokes 183
Walkertown 216
Atkins 224
Walkertown match:
Forbush 154
North Surry 173
Surry Central 178
West Stokes 176
Walkertown 207
Atkins 213
Surry Central match:
Forbush 162
North Surry 166
Surry Central 169
West Stokes 176
Walkertown 211
Atkins 226
North Surry match:
Forbush 165
North Surry 181
Surry Central 172
West Stokes 182
Walkertown 222
Atkins 216
Forbush individual scores from WPAC matches:
Sinjun Southard – 41, 46, 35, 40, 47
Carson Davis – 40, 40, 40, 40, 40
Corey Williams – 39, 41, 38, 40, 42
Cole Hinkle – 42, 43, 41, 42, 44
Jacob Thompson – 43, 47, 42, 42, 40
Eddie Papsun – 49, 53, 54, 48, 43