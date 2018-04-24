Forbush golf remains in first place

WINSTON SALEM — Forbush golf competed in a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference match last week at Atkins. Forbush put together a great team performance, as the Falcons won with a total of 156.

Carson Davis shot a 38, Jacob Thompson shot a 38, Cole Hinkle shot a 39, Sinjun Southard shot a 41, Corey Williams shot a 41, and Eddie Papsun shot a 43. The Falcons are 29-1 in the conference, and 46-6 overall.

“Carson Davis and Jacob Thompson both had a good day, as they both shot 38,” said head coach Matt Pruitt. “This was our third lowest score of the year with a 156 and the whole team played well. We increase our conference lead to 72 strokes. Proud of the guys, we are averaging a 161 team score in conference play which is way better than I was expecting.”