Golf Regional results

The end of the 2018 men’s golf season was one for the books. Local teams were able to travel to the state championship and take on their fellow competitors under sunny conditions. 1A and 2A teams, as well as individuals, took part in Regionals and the State Championship over the past week.
1A Results:
The 1A Midwest Golf Regional Championship took place at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. The course was par 72 and had a yardage of 6,476.
Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had individual qualifiers for the state championship. Noah Hill (Elkin), Jais Norman (East Wilkes) and Chris Fillingame (Starmount) all qualified for the state championship.
The State Championship took place on Monday and Tuesday at Firefox Resort. After round one of play, Fillingame was tied for fifth, Hill was tied for 22nd and Norman was tied for 59th. Final results were not available by press deadline.
Team results for Regionals:
Community School of Davidson 305
Lincoln Charter 321
Pine Lake Prep 323
East Surry 326
East Wilkes 340
Starmount 350
Mount Airy 372
South Stanly 376
Individual results:
Christian Jarrell CSO Davidson 73
Chase Cheatjam Lincoln Charter 73
Landon Barnes East Surry 75
Carter Cook CSO Davidson 75
William Crook Lincoln Charter 75
Noah Hill Elkin 77
Dawson Thornton Pine Lake 77
Alex Williams CSO Davidson 78
Jais Norman East Wilkes 78
Cole Vahey CSO Davidson 79
Chris Fillingame Starmount 79
Kevin Burris S. Stanly 79
Parker Mizelle Pine Lake 81
Brantly Howerton Pine Lake 81
Jason Moore E. Surry 81
Will Felts E. Surry 81
Nick Smith Union Academy 82
Beau Burgess Elkin 82
Brendan Coale CSO Davidson 83
Seth Bibey South Stokes 83
Micah Caudill East Wilkes 84
Justin Guilford Pine Lake 84
Sam Nester Mount Airy 86
Mason Bain Pine Lake 86
Byron Avason Lincoln Charter 86
Jacob Houser Lincoln Charter 87
Jonah Tincher Mountain Charter 87
Justus Moorefield South Stokes 88
Ryan Sturgill Alleghany 88
Zeke Bruner East Surry 89
Peyton Brown Starmount 90
Byron Hopkins East Wilkes 90
Hayden Foster Starmount 90
Noah Maness Gray Stone Day 91
Brysen Vestal Starmount 91
Connor Rutherford Alleghany 92
Sam Gresham South Stanly 92
Cameron Prince Gray Stone Day 93
Huston Hall East Wilkes 93
Aiden Dimacus Lincoln Charter 94
Nabyant Wagner Mount Airy 95
Troy Mease Starmount 95
Zach Hall Mount Airy 95
Drew Tilley Mount Airy 96
Gant Derrick Mountain Charter 98
Daniel Lisk South Stanly 101
Austin Pardue East Surry 103
Robert Ivey South Stanly 104
Spencer Everhart North Rowan 106
Macon Dennis South Stanly 113
Jonathan Broome Mountain Charter 120
Brock Heck Mount Airy 122
2A Results:
The 2A men’s golf Regionals took place at Warrior Golf Course. Forbush scored a 350 overall, while individually Cole Hinkle scored 83, Carson Davis scored 84, Corey Williams scored 90, Sinjun Southard scored 93 and Jacob Thompson scored 95.
2A Team Results:
Central Academy 316
Lake Norman Charter 321
West Stanly 327
North Lincoln 333
Salisbury 349
Ledford 350
Forbush 350
Surry Central 350
Oak Grove 355
West Davidson 359
North Surry 365
Mount Pleasant 367
2A Individual Results:
Chase Clayton West Stanly 73
Matt Song Central Academy 74
Grady Newton Oak Grove 74
Carter Busse Lake Norman Charter 75
Hunter Treece Central Academy 76
Alex Antosek Salisbury 76
Lance Rowe East Lincoln 77
Tyler Partee Ledford 78
Hank Robins Salisbury 78
Jace Arko Lake Norman Charter 79
Ian Johnson Lake Norman Charter 79
Jacob Pendry Oak Grove 79
Nick Song Central Academy 80
Austin Smith North Surry 80
Quin Foster West Davidson 80
Andrew Gall East Gaston 81
Stowe Rankin North Lincoln 81
Evan Marion North Surry 81
Jacob Hunsucker South Point 81
Andrew Westmorland West Stokes 81
Chase Lackey North Lincoln 82
Andrew Coward South Rowan 82
Andrw Jackson South Rowan 82
Dylan Simpson Surry Central 82
Cole Hinkle Forbush 83
Will Fowler Salisbury 83
Alex Hege Surry Central 83
Brantley Phillips West Stanly 83
Ryan Hunter West Stokes 83
Carson Davis Forbush 84
Jeremy Morris North Lincoln 84
Connor McCann Surry Central 84
Kyle McCloud West Stokes 84
Will Godwin West Stanly 85
Ryan David Central Academy 86
John Stolzenbach East Lincoln 86
Dustin Barnhardt Mt Pleasant 86
Connor Bain North Lincoln 86
Carter Phillips West Stanly 86
Ian Tomblin Mt Pleasant 87
Guy Vincent Lake Norman Charter 88
Mason Spainhour Central Davidson 89
Nathan McGee Ledford 89
Dalton Jessup North Wilkes 89
Davin Canipe East Gaston 90
Corey Williams Forbush 90
Andrew Godwin West Stanly 90
Brandon Neshat Central Academy 91
John Carroll Ledford 91
Brandon Tudor South Point 91
Luke Nelson Ledford 92
Jordan Sharpe West Davidson 92
Mason Baity West Davidson 92
Sinjun Southard Forbush 93
Isaiah Trollinger Atkins 94
Brandon Spinks Lake Norman Charter 94
Justin Dagenhart West iredell 94
Jacob Thompson Forbush 95
Nicholas McNeill Oak Grove 95
Adam Wright West Davidson 95
Devin Harwood Mt Pleasant 97
Jake Blake Mt Pleasant 97
Adam Hiatt North Surry 97
Caleb Henry Anson 99
Michael Leonard North Davidson 99
Nick McKinney North Lincoln 99
Tyler Messick West Iredell 99
Cameron Greene North Wilkes 101
Michael Blevins Surry Central 101
Dawson Shropshire Surry Central 105
Evan Humphrey Forest Hills 107
Wesley Nichols North Surry 107
Levi Riffle Oak Grove 107
Michael Morris Oak Grove 109
Charlie Parks West Davidson 110
Seiver Huff North Surry 111
Tyler McDowell Mt Pleasant 112
Harrison Parrott Salisbury 112
Gavin Jones Ledford 114
Jaise Rivens Salisbury 137