Golf Regional results

The end of the 2018 men’s golf season was one for the books. Local teams were able to travel to the state championship and take on their fellow competitors under sunny conditions. 1A and 2A teams, as well as individuals, took part in Regionals and the State Championship over the past week.

1A Results:

The 1A Midwest Golf Regional Championship took place at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. The course was par 72 and had a yardage of 6,476.

Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had individual qualifiers for the state championship. Noah Hill (Elkin), Jais Norman (East Wilkes) and Chris Fillingame (Starmount) all qualified for the state championship.

The State Championship took place on Monday and Tuesday at Firefox Resort. After round one of play, Fillingame was tied for fifth, Hill was tied for 22nd and Norman was tied for 59th. Final results were not available by press deadline.

Team results for Regionals:

Community School of Davidson 305

Lincoln Charter 321

Pine Lake Prep 323

East Surry 326

East Wilkes 340

Starmount 350

Mount Airy 372

South Stanly 376

Individual results:

Christian Jarrell CSO Davidson 73

Chase Cheatjam Lincoln Charter 73

Landon Barnes East Surry 75

Carter Cook CSO Davidson 75

William Crook Lincoln Charter 75

Noah Hill Elkin 77

Dawson Thornton Pine Lake 77

Alex Williams CSO Davidson 78

Jais Norman East Wilkes 78

Cole Vahey CSO Davidson 79

Chris Fillingame Starmount 79

Kevin Burris S. Stanly 79

Parker Mizelle Pine Lake 81

Brantly Howerton Pine Lake 81

Jason Moore E. Surry 81

Will Felts E. Surry 81

Nick Smith Union Academy 82

Beau Burgess Elkin 82

Brendan Coale CSO Davidson 83

Seth Bibey South Stokes 83

Micah Caudill East Wilkes 84

Justin Guilford Pine Lake 84

Sam Nester Mount Airy 86

Mason Bain Pine Lake 86

Byron Avason Lincoln Charter 86

Jacob Houser Lincoln Charter 87

Jonah Tincher Mountain Charter 87

Justus Moorefield South Stokes 88

Ryan Sturgill Alleghany 88

Zeke Bruner East Surry 89

Peyton Brown Starmount 90

Byron Hopkins East Wilkes 90

Hayden Foster Starmount 90

Noah Maness Gray Stone Day 91

Brysen Vestal Starmount 91

Connor Rutherford Alleghany 92

Sam Gresham South Stanly 92

Cameron Prince Gray Stone Day 93

Huston Hall East Wilkes 93

Aiden Dimacus Lincoln Charter 94

Nabyant Wagner Mount Airy 95

Troy Mease Starmount 95

Zach Hall Mount Airy 95

Drew Tilley Mount Airy 96

Gant Derrick Mountain Charter 98

Daniel Lisk South Stanly 101

Austin Pardue East Surry 103

Robert Ivey South Stanly 104

Spencer Everhart North Rowan 106

Macon Dennis South Stanly 113

Jonathan Broome Mountain Charter 120

Brock Heck Mount Airy 122

2A Results:

The 2A men’s golf Regionals took place at Warrior Golf Course. Forbush scored a 350 overall, while individually Cole Hinkle scored 83, Carson Davis scored 84, Corey Williams scored 90, Sinjun Southard scored 93 and Jacob Thompson scored 95.

2A Team Results:

Central Academy 316

Lake Norman Charter 321

West Stanly 327

North Lincoln 333

Salisbury 349

Ledford 350

Forbush 350

Surry Central 350

Oak Grove 355

West Davidson 359

North Surry 365

Mount Pleasant 367

2A Individual Results:

Chase Clayton West Stanly 73

Matt Song Central Academy 74

Grady Newton Oak Grove 74

Carter Busse Lake Norman Charter 75

Hunter Treece Central Academy 76

Alex Antosek Salisbury 76

Lance Rowe East Lincoln 77

Tyler Partee Ledford 78

Hank Robins Salisbury 78

Jace Arko Lake Norman Charter 79

Ian Johnson Lake Norman Charter 79

Jacob Pendry Oak Grove 79

Nick Song Central Academy 80

Austin Smith North Surry 80

Quin Foster West Davidson 80

Andrew Gall East Gaston 81

Stowe Rankin North Lincoln 81

Evan Marion North Surry 81

Jacob Hunsucker South Point 81

Andrew Westmorland West Stokes 81

Chase Lackey North Lincoln 82

Andrew Coward South Rowan 82

Andrw Jackson South Rowan 82

Dylan Simpson Surry Central 82

Cole Hinkle Forbush 83

Will Fowler Salisbury 83

Alex Hege Surry Central 83

Brantley Phillips West Stanly 83

Ryan Hunter West Stokes 83

Carson Davis Forbush 84

Jeremy Morris North Lincoln 84

Connor McCann Surry Central 84

Kyle McCloud West Stokes 84

Will Godwin West Stanly 85

Ryan David Central Academy 86

John Stolzenbach East Lincoln 86

Dustin Barnhardt Mt Pleasant 86

Connor Bain North Lincoln 86

Carter Phillips West Stanly 86

Ian Tomblin Mt Pleasant 87

Guy Vincent Lake Norman Charter 88

Mason Spainhour Central Davidson 89

Nathan McGee Ledford 89

Dalton Jessup North Wilkes 89

Davin Canipe East Gaston 90

Corey Williams Forbush 90

Andrew Godwin West Stanly 90

Brandon Neshat Central Academy 91

John Carroll Ledford 91

Brandon Tudor South Point 91

Luke Nelson Ledford 92

Jordan Sharpe West Davidson 92

Mason Baity West Davidson 92

Sinjun Southard Forbush 93

Isaiah Trollinger Atkins 94

Brandon Spinks Lake Norman Charter 94

Justin Dagenhart West iredell 94

Jacob Thompson Forbush 95

Nicholas McNeill Oak Grove 95

Adam Wright West Davidson 95

Devin Harwood Mt Pleasant 97

Jake Blake Mt Pleasant 97

Adam Hiatt North Surry 97

Caleb Henry Anson 99

Michael Leonard North Davidson 99

Nick McKinney North Lincoln 99

Tyler Messick West Iredell 99

Cameron Greene North Wilkes 101

Michael Blevins Surry Central 101

Dawson Shropshire Surry Central 105

Evan Humphrey Forest Hills 107

Wesley Nichols North Surry 107

Levi Riffle Oak Grove 107

Michael Morris Oak Grove 109

Charlie Parks West Davidson 110

Seiver Huff North Surry 111

Tyler McDowell Mt Pleasant 112

Harrison Parrott Salisbury 112

Gavin Jones Ledford 114

Jaise Rivens Salisbury 137