Forbush women’s soccer awarded


Staff Report

Forbush’s Emily Marcincavage was named the WPAC Offensive Player of the Year, Region 8 2A Player of the Year, and All-State for the 2018 women’s soccer season.


EAST BEND — The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference announced its All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 women’s soccer season.

Forbush had an outstanding season, placing several athletes on the list. Along with All Conference and Honorable Mention, Forbush also took home all three top honors. Emily Marcincavage was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Laura Sloan was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Kenan James was named the Coach of the Year.

Along with the WPAC awards, several players from the team were also named All-Region and All-State.

2018 WPAC Coach of the Year: Kenan James

2018 WPAC Offensive Player of the Year: Emily Marcincavage

2018 WPAC Defensive Player of the Year: Laura Sloan

2018 WPAC All-Conference: Miriana Lyon, Marley Martin, Michaela Stone, Desiree Taylor, Riley Warfel and Macey York

2018 WPAC All-Conference Honorable Mention: Morgan Beane

2018 Region 8 2A Player of the Year: Emily Marcincavage

2018 Region 8 2A All-Region: Miriana Lyon, Marley Martin, Michaela Stone, Riley Warfel and Macey York

2018 All-State: Emily Marcincavage, Laura Sloan and Michaela Stone

