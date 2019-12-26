WPAC soccer names All-Conference

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Jordan Gentry was named Honorable Mention for the 2019 season. -

North Forsyth’s debut season in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference just keeps getting better.

The Vikings made an immediate impact in a soccer conference that put six of its seven teams in the 2A state playoffs a year prior. North Forsyth’s 13-1 conference record was good enough to win the WPAC by three games.

Below are the final standings from the 2019 WPAC season. Overall records are listed first, followed by conference records.

1. North Forsyth: 17-6-0, 13-1

2. Surry Central: 16-9-1, 10-4

3. Forbush: 16-8-1, 9-5

4. Atkins: 15-9-1, 8-6

5. Carver: 9-9-1, 7-7

6. Walkertown: 16-9-0, 6-8

7. North Surry: 8-13-1, 3-11

8. West Stokes: 0-19-3, 0-14

North Forsyth’s conference championship squad boasted the most all-conference selections of any WPAC team with eight: Axel Sandoval, Rivaldo Mendoza, Humberto Tapia, Juan Martinez, Rene Castillo, Rodolfo Hernandez, Kevin Martinez and David Ponce. The following players were also named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team: Sandoval, Tapia, Martinez, Castillo, Mendoza and Hernandez. Tapia, the Vikings’ keeper, was named WPAC Defensive Player of the Year and was also named to the All-State team with Sandoval.

Surry Central finished second in the WPAC and came within a few kicks of beating North Forsyth twice. Each match ended with penalty kicks, with the Vikings winning both times. Central finished just behind North Forsyth with six all-conference selections (note that the number of years a player has made the WPAC All-Conference Team is in parentheses): Nolan McMillen (3), Johnny Garcia, Edgar Vega (2), Jason Rodriguez, Jossiell Cortes, and Faustino Calderon.

McMillen, Garcia, Vega and Rodriguez were each named to the All-Region team as well. McMillen and Vega both made the All-Region team in 2018 as well. McMillen joined the pair of North Forsyth players as the only WPAC players to make the All-State team, McMillen for the second straight year. This is also the second year in a row that Surry Central’s coach was named WPAC Coach of the Year. Last year it was Blake Roth in his final season as head coach, and this year it was Adan Garcia in his first. Garcia was also named Regional Coach of the Year.

Forbush finished one game behind Surry Central to take third in the conference. The Falcons are the only WPAC team to defeat each conference opponent, including North Forsyth, at least once. The following players represented Forbush on the WPAC All-Conference team: Sam Crews, Charlie Benitez (2), Ryan Zachary, Sergio Sesmas and Jesus Rosales (2). Bryan Guadarrama and Jordan Gentry were both named All-Conference honorable mentions. Benitez made his second appearance on the All-Region team and Rosales his first.

Atkins, Carver and Walkertown finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the conference, respectively. Atkins had four players named all-conference, including the WPAC Offensive Player of the Year Donnie Leahy. Leahy (2) was joined by: teammates Henry Present (2), Devon Burrell and Landon Privette; Carver’s Diego Navarrete-Celleja (2), Brendon Garcia-Cisneros and Aimar Noyola; and Walkertown’s Cameron Wilkerson, Stephen Saucedo-Sanchez (2) and Jose Villalba. Leahy, Noyola, Garcia-Cisneros and Navarrete-Celleja were also named to the All-Region team.

The final three all-conference players came from the two youngest WPAC teams, North Surry and West Stokes. One of North Surry’s three seniors, Joseph Rangel (2) was named both all-conference and all-region for the second year in a row. Rangel was joined by a sophomore Greyhound, Dallas Raya, who made his first appearance on the team. West Stokes’ Dylan Guoton was named all-conference and all-region. West Stokes’ Joe Ashby was also named all-region.

Jordan Gentry was named Honorable Mention for the 2019 season.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

