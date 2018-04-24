Lady Rams take win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams defeated the Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes on Friday afternoon by a score of 4-2. The Lady Cardinals scored the first goal of the game with 13:02 left in the first half when Shelia Aguilar scored off the assist of Ciara Pierce for a Lady Cardinals lead that they would take into the half.

“I felt good about the first half with the exception that we were down 0-1, but we missed several point blank shots and the ball crossed the goal face and we did not finish,” said Starmount head coach Dale Draughn of his team’s first-half play. “East played a good first half, but I told the girls at half to continue to shoot and they would start going in.”

With 26:22 the Lady Rams finally found the back of the net when Irene Villanueva Adame off the assist of Maggie Freed. The Lady Rams then added to their lead when Jackie Catalan scored her first varsity goal off the assist of Alyssa Yanez with 21:45 remaining in the game for the first Rams lead of the game.

The Lady Rams Maggie Freed would put the Rams up 3-1 off the assist of Jackie Catalan with 19:33 remaining in the game. The Lady Cardinals got a goal back with 16:07 when Christa Burchette scored off the assist of Ciara Pierce with the Lady Rams leading 3-2.

The Lady Rams scored their final goal when Kimberly Catalan scored off the assist of Emily Parker with 7:46 and the final score of 4-2.

“We have had to move some JV players up, due to some injuries and other reasons, and they made an impact on today’s game. Coach Lincomfelt is doing a good job with them JV team, as they have to train and play against the varsity team in practice,” said Draughn.

Starmount’s goalie, Stephanie Brown, recorded eight saves on 10 shots, while East Wilkes’ Anna Parks recorded nine saves in goal for the Lady Cardinals.

The win improves the Lady Rams overall record to 11-3 and their conference record to 8-2, while the loss drops the Lady Cardinals record to 5-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Maggie Freed (15) and Christa Burchette (13) make a play for the ball last week in Boonville. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0315.jpg Maggie Freed (15) and Christa Burchette (13) make a play for the ball last week in Boonville. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple