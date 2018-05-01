Lady Rams earn shut out wins

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams took on West Wilkes and came away with a 9-0 win, then took on North Wilkes and earned a 6-0 win.

Starmount 9 – West Wilkes 0

It took the Starmount Lady Rams some time to find the back of the net, but they came out shooting and peppering the West Wilkes defense and goalie until the wall finally broke. Alyssa Yanez scored off the assist of Kim Catalan for a 1-0 lead for the Lady Rams.

Yanez would play a part in the next three goals as she assisted goals for Isabel Najera (21:55), Najera (16:54) and for Brooklyn Swaim (15:46). With less than 16 minutes remaining in the first half, the Lady Rams had a 4-0 lead.

Sierra Casstevens increased the lead to 5-0 when she scored off the assist of Kim Catalan at the 12:43 mark. Hailey Gomez scored an unassisted goal with 6:57 for a 6-0 lead and Brooklyn Swaim scored her second goal with 43 seconds left in the first half off the assist of Licxy Jimenez for a 7-0 lead heading into halftime.

The second half lasted 11 minutes as Najera recorded her hat trick off the assist of Emma Freed and then the Lady Rams scored the ninth goal when Irene Villanueva Adame scored off the assist of Vanessa Alvarado to end the game early.

“We did a great job tonight passing and possessing the ball and some players saw extended time tonight,” said Starmount head coach Dale Draughn. “We came ready to play on Friday afternoon. It was good to get the win and keep pace with the conference leaders. It was even more special to see Molly Maske in attendance, who injured her knee in the second game of the season, which required surgery.”

Starmount 6 – North Wilkes 0

The Starmount Lady Rams defeated the Lady Vikings of North Wilkes Monday night in Boonville by a scored of 6-0. Things were tight in the first half despite the Lady Rams peppering the North Wilkes goalie until Kimberly Catalan scored an unassisted goal for the Lady Rams for a 1-0 lead with 9:31 remaining in the first half. The score would remain 1-0 heading into halftime.

The Lady Rams increased their lead when Isabel Najera scored off a free kick with 34:38. The Lady Rams would increase their lead to 3-0 when Maggie Freed scored off the assist of Hailey Gomez. Nine minutes later the Rams Hailey Gomez scored an unassisted goal for a 4-0 lead.

Isabel Najera scored off a beautiful cross from Alyssa Yanez with 4:22 remaining for a 5-0 lead. The Rams scored their last goal off a corner kick with 42 seconds remaining in the game when Hailey Gomez sent in a cross and Irene Villanueva Adame for the final 6-0 score.

Stephanie Brown recorded 10 saves in goalie for the Lady Rams several saves to keep the shut out for the Lady Rams.

The win improves the Lady Rams overall record to 13-3 and to 10-2 in the MVAC.

The Lady Rams earned wins over West Wilkes and North Wilkes. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0310.jpg The Lady Rams earned wins over West Wilkes and North Wilkes. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple