Lady Rams defeated by Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON — The Starmount Lady Rams soccer team traveled up to Ashe County last week for its final regular season game of the Mountain Valley 1A/2A conference. The Rams were handed a tough loss at the hands of the Lady Huskies by a score of 2-0.

In an intense and physical battle, the Lady Rams gave up a goal with 16:42 remaining in the first half when Caroline Current scored off the assist of Sam Woods for a 1-0 lead. Thirty seconds later, the Lady Rams failed to clear a ball and Emma Calloway scored an unassisted goal for a 2-0 lead. That would be all the Huskies would need, as Ashe County filled the box with nine or more players for the remainder of the game.

“All I am saying is that I am glad that no one got seriously hurt last night and I am proud of the sportsmanship my Lady Rams displayed last night and played through the adversity,” said Starmount head coach Dale Draughn. “Playing three games back-to-back-to-back is tough on any team at any level of play.”

The Lady Rams finish the regular season with an overall record of 14-4 and a conference record of 11-3. They secured the No. 1 1A spot from the MVAC going into the NCHSAA playoffs.

“I told the girls after the game that our new season starts and it only has six games left and this one is win and advance or lose and go home,” said Draughn. “We are not done yet and we are going to take this new season one game at a time and prepare and perform our best and continue to make history for the Starmount Lady Rams soccer program.”

The Lady Rams has a fifth seed in the 1A state playoffs and will have a first-round bye.