All-District and All-State selected

A number of local athletes were recently named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association’s All-District and All-State teams.

The state is divided into eight districts, four in the east and four in the west. Each district contains anywhere from nine counties (District’s 5 and 6) to 16 counties (District 8).

From the NCSCA website: “These athletes are commended for the skills they have developed that have placed them at the forefront among the players in their areas. All-District award recipients automatically become nominees for our All-State awards, which will be announced in a few days. Every high school softball coach in North Carolina has the opportunity to nominate players for this award at the end of each softball season. After the nomination period closes, local coaches who form selection committees in all eight of our districts across the state meet and make selections based on the information submitted by the players’ head coach as well as their own observations made during the course of the season.”

The only local 2A team to have representatives on the District 7 team was Forbush. The Falcons won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Regular Season Championship with a perfect 12-0 record. Forbush reached the second round of the NCHSAA 2A Playoffs.

Forbush’s five players on the All-District Team are: Gracen Davis, Salem Finney, Sommer Gray, Macey Rycroft and Kayleigh Williams.

Along with being named All-District, Finney, Rycroft and Williams were all named to the 2019 2A All-State Team.

Representatives from two Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference schools, East Wilkes and Alleghany, in addition to two players from Pine Lake Prep made up the rest of the District 7 1A team. From Alleghany: Taylor Allen, Kenzi Lyall, Haley Rife, and Mackenzie Russell. From East Wilkes: Alexa Carter, Lauren Rakes, and Lyric Ryan. From Pine Lake Prep: Ashley Marchitelli and Sarah Sweitzer.

Rakes was named the 1A Player of the Year for District 7. As a senior, Rakes helped East Wilkes to the Sweet 16 before losing to the eventual state champions, North Stokes, in extra innings. Rakes finished the season with a .534 batting average on 95 plate appearances, including nine home runs (tied for sixth in the state), one triple, and 10 doubles.

On the mound, Rakes had 15 wins on 23 appearances, 228 strikeouts, and allowed 51 runs in 150.1 innings pitched. Only four players in the state, of any division, had more strikeouts than Rakes. Rakes was also named to the 1A All-State Team for the 2019 season.

Alleghany’s Lyall was named 1A Pitcher of the Year for District 7. Lyall had 11 wins on 16 appearances for a 68.8 win percentage. Lyall had 179 strikeouts and allowed just 36 hits in 98.1 innings on the mound. Her 179 strikeouts were second in the entire 1A division, with a fellow MVAC player having the most.

Surry County’s two All-District representatives both come from East Surry: Allie Bruner and Grace Kiser. Bruner and Kiser, both members of the Class of 2020, were named to the District 7 1A team. District 7 is composed of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Kiser was East’s power hitter for the Lady Cardinals. The Elon University-commit finished the year with eight home runs, two grand slams, four doubles, 32 RBI and 23 runs scored. On her 88 plate appearances, Kiser had 69 at-bats, 35 hits, a .507 batting average, a .602 on-base percentage, a .913 slugging percentage, only five strikeouts and was walked 17 times. Defensively, Kiser played mostly shortstop and boasted a fielding percentage of .903.

Bruner has been a member of the Lady Cardinals’ softball team in each of her three years and was the starting catcher this past season. Behind the plate Bruner had a fielding percentage of .986 with just two errors on 138 total chances. She also threw out 10-of-15 base-runners trying to steal. On offense, Bruner had 89 at-bats on 94 plate appearances, including 32 hits that consisted of three home runs, one triple five doubles. She finished with a .360 batting average, .362 on-base percentage, a .539 slugging percentage, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.

Stokes County dominated the All-District selections for the 1A division. District 5 is made up of Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties.

Of the 10 players on the team, six were from North Stokes and three were from South Stokes. Lexie Roberts of Clover Garden was the only player from outside of Stokes County to make the 1A District Team. From North Stokes: Carley Gravely, Reid Hawkins, Sierra Hubbard, Sydney Mabe, Autumn Martin, and Lora Wood. From South Stokes: Kelsey Hawkins, Grace Mabe, and Brandie Shelton.

The 1A State Champion North Stokes won both District 5 1A individual awards. Autumn Martin was named Pitcher of the Year for helping the Lady Vikings to a 29-1 record. Martin finished tied for seventh in the division with 132 strikeouts in just 95.2 innings. Martin finished 14-0 on the mound and boasted an ERA of 1.24.

Teammate Lora Wood was named District 5 1A Player of the Year. Wood finished with an astounding .639 batting average, good enough for seventh in the division. Of the six players in 1A with a higher batter average, only one had more than 73 plate appearances. Wood, meanwhile, had 97.

Wood’s 46 hits were good enough for fifth in the division. She had six doubles, six home runs and an on-base percentage of .732.

Stokes County also made an appearance on the District 5 2A team. Seven players from the West Stokes Wildcats were named to the 53-girl team. The Lady Wildcats reached the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs before falling to the eventual champions, West Stanly.

West Stokes’ seven All-District players are Tyler Bumgarner, Kaylee Hobgood, Faye Lawson, Allison Mabe, Allie Mendenhall, Tori Tucker, and Hannah Woody.

