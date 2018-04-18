Hard-hitting Lady Rams take win over Elkin

ELKIN — The Starmount Lady Rams softball team traveled the short distance to Elkin to take on the Lady Elks last week. Starmount put down an impressive performance on the field and in the batter’s box to take a 10-0 win in seven innings.

Starmount was able to get on the board early as Salem Finney put down a double to right field, which brought Kennedy Grace White into score. As Elkin went to the batter’s box for the first time, Casey Matthews was able to step up and knock a double into center field. Matthews was able to advance to third as Chloe Osborne hit a ball to second base to earn a single. With runners on the corners and two outs on the board, Elkin was unable to bring in any runs.

Heading into the second inning, Starmount added two runs to its score. Rhi Patterson doubled to bring Lela Stringer across the plate. With two outs, Cambria Bowen put down a bunt to bring Patterson in for the Rams third run of the night. The top of the fourth inning saw Starmount put down three more runs for a 6-0 lead over Elkin.

As the game went on, Elkin tried to battle back to score its first run of the night. The Lady Elks had runners on base in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings, but the runners were unable to advance around the bases.

Starmount continued its dominating presence with one run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and one run in the seventh. When all was said and done, the Lady Rams were able to take a 10-0 win over Elkin.

Starmount now has an overall record of 7-6, and a MVAC record of 6-4. Elkin has an overall record of 4-8, and a MVAC record of 2-8.

Starmount stats:

Winning pitcher: Kayla Vanhoy/KG White- 4 strikeouts, no walks, 25 batters faced

Leading hitters for Starmount:

Ashleigh Clifton: 1-1, 1 double, 1 RBI

Rhi Patterson: 2-2, 1 double, 3 runs, 1 RBI

Emma Greene: 2-4, 3 RBI’s

Salem Finney: 2-4, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 run, 1 RBI

Cam Bowen: 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI

KG White: 2-4, 1 triple, 1 RBI

MVAC softball standings:

West Wilkes 9-1

East Wilkes 7-3

Alleghany 7-3

Starmount 6-4

Wilkes Central 4-5

North Wilkes 3-7

Elkin 2-8

Ashe County 1-8

Kayla Vanhoy had five strikeouts for the Lady Rams on Tuesday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0200.jpg Kayla Vanhoy had five strikeouts for the Lady Rams on Tuesday night. File Photo