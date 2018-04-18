Forbush softball earns two WPAC wins

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons softball team earned two important Western Piedmont Athletic Conference wins last week. On Wednesday night, West Stokes traveled to Forbush, and the Falcons took a 4-2 win. On Friday night, Forbush traveled to North Surry and took a 14-9 win. With the wins, the Falcons remain in first place in the conference.

Forbush 4 – West Stokes 2

West Stokes was able to get on the board early in the game as the Wildcats scored their first run in the top of the second inning. Forbush was struggling in the batter’s box until the fourth inning, when things started to go the Falcons’ way.

Sommer Gray started things off with a single to third base. Caiti Mickles was able to put down a sacrifice hit to move Gray to second base. Macy Rycroft added another runner to the bases with her hit to short stop. With one out on the board and two runners on base, Gracen Davis stepped up to the plate for the Falcons. On the first pitch she saw, Davis knocked the ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run. Forbush took a 3-1 lead over West Stokes heading to the fifth inning.

The Falcons added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Mickles singled to bring Kayleigh Williams across the plate. West Stokes added one run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Falcons were able to hang on to take a 4-2 win.

On the mound, Mickles pitched seven innings, threw four strikeouts, had one walk, two hits and allowed two runs.

At the plate, the Falcons had several hits. Williams, Gray and Davis were all 2-for-3 at the plate, while Mickles was 1-for-2.

Forbush 14 – North Surry 9

On Friday night, the Falcons put down an impressive game in the batter’s box as they took a WPAC win over North Surry. The Falcons scored runs in every inning except the sixth and seventh.

Forbush put down two runs in the first as Rycroft brought Gray in, and Davis brought Morgan across the plate.

In the third inning Gray was able to bring in an additional run, Rycroft was able to bring in two runs, and Davis brought in a single run to give Forbush a 6-1 lead. The Falcons kept up the hits in the next inning as Hemric doubled to score a run, and Mickles doubled to bring in two runs. Forbush put down even more runs in the fourth inning as Baity singled to score a run, the stole two batters later to score. Hemric singled to score one run and give Forbush a 12-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, North Surry scored four runs to cut Forbush’s lead. In the fifth inning, Forbush put down two runs for a 14-5 game. North Surry was able to score four runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons were able to hang on to take a 14-9 win.

Forbush took two important conference wins last week. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0203.jpg Forbush took two important conference wins last week. File Photo