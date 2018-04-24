Lady Rams clinch win over Cardinals

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Lady Rams softball team earned an important conference win on Friday night over the East Wilkes Cardinals. Coming into the game, Starmount was sitting in fourth place while the Cardinals were sitting in third. The Lady Rams came out swinging and put down a hard-hitting fifth-inning performance to take a 7-1 win over East Wilkes.

Starmount was able to come out swinging in the bottom of the first inning, as the Lady Rams put two runners on base and scored one run. Emma Greene found a hit to shortstop, which brought courtesy runner Cambria Bowen into score.

With the score 1-0, it took until the fifth inning for either team to make it across home plate. Lauren Rakes was intentionally walked for the Cardinals, and Jenna Bullard was brought to the plate. Bullard hit the first pitch she saw for a triple to center field, which brought Rakes across the plate. The score was tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Lady Rams put their heads into the game in the bottom of the inning, as they put down an impressive performance in the batter’s box. Kayla Vanhoy started things off for the Rams with a single to shortstop. With no outs and a runner on first, Salem Finney sent the ball into left field for a triple which scored the runner.

Finney remained on third for the next two batters as Rakes put down a strikeout, then Greene was hit by a pitch. With runners on the corners, Greene stole second to put runners in scoring position. Shea Triplett stepped up to the plate for the Rams, and on a 0-1 count she hit the ball into center field to bring Finney and Greene across the plate.

Starmount now had a 4-1 lead over the Cardinals, and the Rams showed no signs of slowing down as the game went on. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Finney doubled to bring Lela Stringer and Bowen into score. Finney was brought in two batters later as Greene doubled for the Rams. Starmount was able to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-1 lead over East Wilkes.

The Cardinals were able to put two runner on base in the top of the seventh inning, but the Lady Rams were able to come up with tree outs before a run could score. At the end of the game, Starmount had taken a 7-1 conference win over the Cardinals.

On the mound for the Rams, Kayla Vanhoy had six strikeouts, allowed five hits, four walks, and one run.

East Wilkes’ Lauren Rakes had seven strikeouts, six hits, four runs, and one walk. Alexis Lester had one strikeout, three hits, three runs, and one walk.

With the win, Starmount and East Wilkes are both 8-4 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. Starmount will host North Wilkes (5-7) on Wednesday night, while East Wilkes will travel to Wilkes Central (5-7).

The Lady Rams took a 7-1 win over East Wilkes on Friday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_DSC_0305.jpg The Lady Rams took a 7-1 win over East Wilkes on Friday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune