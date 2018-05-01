Forbush softball wins conference

WINSTON SALEM — The Forbush Falcons softball team wrapped up another Western Piedmont Athletic Conference regular season championship last week with a vital win. The Lady Falcons put down impressive performance to take an 18-0 win over Atkins. The win over Atkins and the earlier wins in the week helped the Falcons to clinch the title with a WPAC record of 11-1.

In a game that lasted five innings, the Falcons put down hit after hit in the batter’s box. Caiti Mickles drove in Forbush’s first run as she singled to the shortstop to score Sommer Gray. Macy Rycroft followed up with a hit to right field which drove in courtesy runner Karson Gregory for the second run of the inning.

Forbush continued hitting the ball in the top of the third inning, as Mickles hit a triple to right field to bring Kayleigh Williams and Gray across the plate. Rycroft brought in the final run of the third inning with a sacrifice fly to right field. With the score sitting 5-0 in Forbush’s favor, the Falcons turned up the heat in the fourth and fifth innings.

Lakyn Baity put down a hit to start off the fourth inning for the Falcons, then Davis Ann Wood followed that hit up with a double to score Baity. Forbush was able to load the bases as the next two batters found singles. With no outs and the bases loaded, Gray stepped up to the plate and hit a fly ball to right field to score Wood.

With the bases still loaded, Williams stole home to give Forbush a 9-0 lead. Gray was brought in for the 10th Forbush run as Rycroft singled to center field. Forbush kept things going with two more runs scored as Baity singled to center field to score Rycroft and Gracen Davis. At the end of the fourth inning, Forbush had a strong 12-0 lead over Atkins.

The Falcons were able to score the final runs it needed in the top of the fifth inning to take the win. The inning started off as Lakin Holcomb, Haley Flippin and Haley Morgan all put down a hit. Flippin’s hit brought Holcomb in for the 13th Forbush run. With no outs on the board, Anna Doub was walked for the Falcons which loaded the bases. Gregory was walked next and Flippin was brought across the plate, then Baity was walked to score Morgan.

As the inning went on, the Falcons had 15 runs and two outs on the board. Navaeh Hemric stepped up and made her mark on the game with a double to right field which cleared the bases. The Falcons put down an impressive inning to take an 18-0 lead over Atkins.

In the field, the Falcons kept grinding as they forced a three-up three-down situation for the home team. As the inning ended, Forbush took an 18-0 WPAC win.

Next up for the Falcons is the conference softball tournament. The Falcons had a first-round bye and will host either Surry Central or Walkertown on Wednesday night. Results were not available by press deadline.