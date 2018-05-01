Starmount softball falls in MVAC tournament

BOONVILLE — In the first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference softball tournament, the Starmount Rams hosted the Wilkes Central Eagles. Both teams put up a tough performance, but the Eagles were able to come away with an 8-6 win.

Wilkes Central was able to knock in two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over the Lady Rams. Starmount struggled in the batter’s box in the bottom of the inning, as the Rams went three-up three-down. In the top of the second, Starmount was able to pick up its momentum on defense. Kayla Vanhoy threw a strikeout for the first out, Salem Finney caught the second out in center field, and Emma Green caught a pop fly at shortstop.

The Rams were able to get a runner on base in the second inning, as Greene doubled to left field. Starmount was unable to bring Greene around the bases and the score remained 2-0 after two innings.

In the third inning, Wilkes Central added two more runs to its total to take a 4-0 lead over Starmount. Things seemed to be going the Eagles’ way on the field and in the batter’s box.

Starmount was able to break Wilkes Central’s scoring run with its own run scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shea Triplett hit a hard ball into center field for a triple which saw Greene cross home plate. In the bottom of the fifth, Starmount added another run as Kennedy White doubled to left field to score Cambria Bowen. The Rams had successfully cut Wilkes Central’s lead in half heading into the final innings.

Things started to heat up in the seventh inning for both teams. Wilkes Central was able to capitalize on its strong hits to score six runs and take a 8-2 lead over Starmount.

The Rams had a tough uphill battle in the bottom of the seventh inning as they needed six runs to tie the game. Patterson started off the inning with a single, then Bowen singled to right field. With two runners on and no outs, Vanhoy hit a triple to left field to score two runs for the Rams. Two batters later, Greene hit a sacrifice fly to bring Vanhoy across the plate, which made the score 8-5.

Starmount was able to bring another run in Kendall Crouch doubled on a line drive. The Lady Rams were able to cut Wilkes Central’s lead to two runs, but they couldn’t get any closer as the Eagles were able to make the third out to take the win.

Starmount ends its conference season with a record of 9-5, and an overall record of 10-9.

Kayla Vanhoy had six strikeouts for the Rams on Monday night. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DSC_0262.jpg Kayla Vanhoy had six strikeouts for the Rams on Monday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple