Lady Rams fall to Mount Airy

Starmount's Anna Serrano ranges far to her left in order to play this ball in the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy on Wednesday. Serrano lost the match, but was the only Ram to win more than one game against her opponent.

Starmount's Alicia Nextle lines up a shot in the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday at Mount Airy.

MOUNT AIRY — Mount Airy hopes that 2019 will be a season of redemption for its women’s tennis team. The Lady Bears’ bid to return to glory got off to a strong start on Wednesday afternoon.

The team turned in a dominant performance in the first match for new head coach Cody Simpson, sweeping every match of a 9-0 victory over visiting Starmount High School. Three of the six singles matches were 6-0, 6-0 shutouts for the Mount Airy players, and the Lady Bears lost just five games in the entire match. The doubles matches were all 8-0 shutouts for the home team.

Mount Airy’s program was in disarray last season and never really found its stride. The team finished tied for third place in the Northwest 1A Conference, but its 6-9 overall record wasn’t good enough to earn an at-large bid to the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. Simpson, a former Surry Central star who played for Pfeiffer University, was hired in the off-season to get the Lady Bears back on track.

The Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles matches all ended in double bagels, with Olivia Malone beating Megan Blevins, Anna Kate Tucker defeating Alicia Nextle, and freshman newcomer Kancie Tate starting her career off in style over Camryn Shore.

Starmount was able to win one game in the Nos. 2 and 6 singles matches. At No. 2, Mount Airy’s Olivia Perkins scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Elizabeth Solorzano. The No. 6 match saw a second Lady Bear freshman, Audrey Marion, defeat the Rams’ Adan Lakey 6-1, 6-0.

Anna Serrano put up a fight against Meredith Marion at No. 1 singles, but the elder Marion prevailed 6-2, 6-1.

Mount Airy kept rolling in the doubles matches. Meredith Marion teamed up with Malone to beat Serrano and Solozano, Tucker and Perkins defeated Blevins and Nextle, and Tate teamed up with Ashtyn Myers to down Shore and Lakey.

Starmount's Anna Serrano ranges far to her left in order to play this ball in the No. 1 singles match against Mount Airy on Wednesday. Serrano lost the match, but was the only Ram to win more than one game against her opponent.

Starmount's Alicia Nextle lines up a shot in the No. 4 singles match on Wednesday at Mount Airy.

