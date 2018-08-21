Starmount volleyball splits games in tri-match

BOONVILLE — Saturday morning and afternoon saw the Starmount Lady Rams volleyball team host a tri-match against West Wilkes and North Wilkes. The Lady Rams were able to sweep the Vikings in the first match, but fell 3-1 in the second match to the Blackhawks.

Starmount was able to put up an impressive performance in its first three sets of the day. The first set saw the Rams take a 25-12 win, while the second set they won 25-12 and the third set 25-15.

Kayla Vanhoy was able to put together a strong performance from behind the service line as she had three aces in a row. Her placement serves put the Vikings on their heels and Starmount had an early 15-4 lead. On the front row, Vanhoy also had kills for the Rams.

Other notable kills in the first set came from Karli Brown and Elizabeth Cartwright. Cartwright was able to find kills from the middle hitting position as she dropped the ball in the perfect spot for four kills in the first set. Starmount was able to put together a strong rally to take a 25-12 win and a 1-0 lead over North Wilkes.

The second set saw Starmount come from behind to take a 3-2 lead, as Vanhoy and Cartwright both put down strong kills. North Wilkes was able to come back and tie the set 4-4, but the Rams didn’t let their rally last long. Cambria Bowen was able to make an impressive dig on a serve that looked like it was about to be an ace. Bowen was able to get under the ball and put it back over the net for a Starmount point.

As the set continued on, Starmount’s setter Abbey Johnson was able to go on a rally. Johnson earned three points in a row for the Rams as she tipped the ball over the net. As a front row setter, Johnson had the momentum as the Vikings didn’t put up a block on her. For three plays in a row, Johnson received the ball and sent a tip over the net for a point. Johnson was able to give Starmount a 11-6 lead.

Emma Freed made her mark in the second set as she put down a hard kill from the strong side. The kill gave the Rams the momentum it needed to see the set out and take a 25-12 win.

The final set of the match saw Starmount put together one of its strongest rallies of the day. The Rams put down kills and aces to take a 20-14 lead over North Wilkes. From there, the Rams cruised to a 25-15 set victory and a 3-0 match win.

Starmount played its second match of the day against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, who were coming into the match with 2-1 overall record. The Rams were able to take a 25-23 win in the second set, but that was the lone victory of the match for the orange and blue. The Blackhawks were able to put down a win in the first, third and fourth sets to take a 3-1 win over Starmount.

With the win in the first match and the loss in the second, Starmount now sits at 1-2 overall. The Lady Rams will visit West Stokes on Thursday afternoon. Results were not available by press deadline.

Abbey Johnson sets the ball for the Lady Rams on Saturday morning. The Rams won the first match but fell in the second. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple