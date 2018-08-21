Forbush volleyball shows promise in loss to Raiders

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons volleyball team hosted the North Iredell Raiders on Monday night in East Bend. The match was full of heart-pounding and back-and-forth action as both teams left everything on the court.

The Falcons were able to come up with a 25-21 win in the first set, but the final three sets went to North Iredell (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) as the Raiders took a 3-1 win.

“We played OK, we could do better,” said Forbush head coach Taylor Carangi. “It’s our first time playing them this season, so we have a lot of work to do.”

Forbush came out strong in the first set with kills, aces and digs by almost every player on the court. Parkley Hennings was one of the key factors in the Falcons’ first win of the night. Hennings had three kills in a row to break the tie and give Forbush a 7-4 lead. North Iredell was able to win the next point, but its rally didn’t last long as Hennings put down a tip right behind the block to give Forbush an 8-5 lead. As the set went on, Forbush had an 11-8 lead over North Iredell, but the Raiders were able to steal the momentum and tie the game 11-11.

For the majority of the set, North Iredell had Colby Crater double blocked in the middle, which made it hard for her to put down a kill. With the set tied 14-14, Crater was finally able to find the sweet spot as she put a kill down and give Forbush the lead. The Falcons were able to build off that momentum late in the set, as Cathryn Prim put down a kill off of a block then Crater put down the final kill of the set for a 25-21 Forbush win.

While the Falcons tried to carry over their winning momentum to the second set, the Raiders were able to come from behind to take the win. For the final three sets, Forbush had the lead and the Raiders would make a comeback for the win.

“We had the lead in every set,” said Carangi. “We have to work on not giving them a lot of points at one time. We would be ahead and then lose the point then they would score three of four then we would win and go on a little run. We just have to stop them from going on runs, it’s our first time playing big competition this season so we are not really sure how to finish yet because we haven’t really had too. That is one of the biggest things we are going to work on.”

Hennings, Carter, Prim, Nikita Sizemore and Camryn Doub were all strong for the Falcons on the front line. Hennings put down six kills in the first set, three kills in the second, four kills in the third and eight kills in the fourth. Henning had three blocks during the match. Crater had three kills in the first, four in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth. Crater also had six blocks during the match.

Prim, Sizemore and Doub all averaged three kills per set for the Falcons. On the defensive side, Doub made a reaction save in the second set for the Falcons. As a Forbush hitter was blocked, Doub stuck her foot out and popped the ball back into the air which turned into a set by Maggie Moncus then a kill by Hennings for a Forbush point.

“Our hustle was insane,” said Carangi. “Any play that was scrappy, or that wasn’t supposed to happen was definitely a big play. Our libero, Ebony Williams, touched everything, when that happens it gets us going.”

Williams made several key plays for the Falcons in all four sets. In the first set, Crater went up for a kill and was blocked. The ball fell almost straight down but Williams was there to dig it up and start a rally for the Falcons. To start off the second set, Williams had a pancake dig which set Sizemore up for a kill off the block and gave Forbush a 1-0 lead. While Williams had several digs, she also put up three aces from behind the line.

“We put on a good show and I enjoyed watching them play,” said Carangi. “To me, if I can enjoy it that means we are doing good things. We will see (North Iredell) again and we are going to beat them next time.”

While the Falcons didn’t win the match, they showed promise for their future games. Forbush will travel to North Wilkes on Tuesday night and host West Wilkes on Thursday. Results were not available by press deadline.

Colby Crater puts down a tip for the Falcons on Monday night. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Parkley Hennings goes for a dig during the second set. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple