Falcons hit late stride with two wins

Forbush High School volleyball team played two matches over the past week. On Thursday, the team hosted West Wilkes, and on Monday, they travelled to East Wilkes. Forbush beat the Blackhawks 3-1 and the Cardinals 3-0.

Forbush 3 – West Wilkes 1

EAST BEND — The Forbush Falcons volleyball team hosted West Wilkes on Thursday night in a match that was packed with action. The match began with the Blackhawks taking a 25-20 win in the first set, but that would be the only win for West Wilkes as Forbush took the second set 25-23, the third set 25-18 and the final set 25-12. As the match went on, Forbush showed improvements on the court and picked up its tempo during each rally. The Falcons were able to take a 3-1 win over West Wilkes when it was said and done.

The Falcons struggled to overcome a resilient West Wilkes team in the first set. The Blackhawks were able to capture a 2-1 lead before Forbush tied the set. Maggie Moncus set the ball to Parkely Hennings who put down a roll from the strong side for a 2-2 set. From there, the Falcons took a one point lead as Ebony Williams served an ace. West Wilkes was able to tie the set on the next rally, but the Falcons didn’t let them take the momentum. Colby Crater went up from the middle hitting position ans slammed the ball down for a 4-3 Forbush lead.

Forbush was able to put down two more hits as Salem Finney and Cathryn Prim both had kills. West Wilkes was once again able to make its comeback as the Blackhawks took the lead and never looked back. West Wilkes was able to capitalize on Forbush’s mistakes to take a 20-15 lead in the set. Forbush didn’t let the lead increase though, as Crater stepped into the ball for a dig off her foot which went towards the net. Finney was able to dig the ball out of the net and put it in the perfect position for Crater to slam the ball down for a Forbush point.

Although the Falcons had several scrappy plays that came together in the end, West Wilkes was able to hang on to take a 25-20 win in the first set.

Things started off in the second set the same as it did in the first – a see-saw battle. Hennings went up on the left side and knocked the ball cross court for a kill to tie the game 1-1. On the next rally Hennings put the Falcons ahead with another kill, this time down the left line. West Wilkes was able to tie the game 4-4, then go on a rally to take an 8-4 lead.

Forbush was able to start a rally of its own as Finney had a kill from the right side that hit the court on the left side in a wide open area. As the Falcons kept digging themselves out of the hole, Prim had a kill to pull the team within two points. Forbush was able to tie the match as Crater and Prim went up for a block and a Falcon point was added to the scoreboard.

Although Forbush tied the set, West Wilkes was once again able to pull away with a rally. As the set went on, there were three ties before Forbush was able to take and secure the lead. Crater had two kills in a row then Hennings had a kill off of the block to give Forbush the 25-23 win which tied the set 1-1.

In the final two sets, the Falcons were able to find their momentum and play the game to the best of their ability. Williams started off the third set with a tremendous hustle, knocking over chairs on her way to the ball. Although she was unable to pass the ball, her hustle lit a fire under the Falcons and things started to heat up. Forbush was able to put down kills and aces on their way to a 19-15 lead. It was the biggest lead Forbush had had since the beginning of the set.

The crowd started to get into the set as Prim put down a kill from the right side to make the set 20-16. Hennings then put down a kill from the left for a 21-16 lead. On the next play, Sommer Gray made a sliding dig which was then dug up by Crater who sent the ball in Hennings’ direction. Hennings was able to tip the ball into an open space for a Forbush point. The Falcons were able to see the third set out as Crater put down an ace and West Wilkes made a mistake for a 25-18 Forbush win.

When the fourth set rolled around, the red and blue were confident in their ability to put the set away and win the match. Forbush went on a rally for a double digit lead, 19-9. Camryn Doub came out strong as she had two kills and two blocks during the final set. For the final three points of the set, Prim had two tips and a kill to give Forbush a 25-12 win.

Forbush 3 – East Wilkes 0

RONDA — It was a short three-set match for the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Forbush Falcons on Monday night. The Falcons came out strong in the first set and never looked back as they took a 3-0 sweep over the Cardinals. The match saw Forbush win 25-14 in the first set, 25-18 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.

The Falcons were able to earn several kills in the first set to go on a 13 point scoring run. Parkley Hennings, Camryn Doub and Nikita Sizemore all put down strong kills from the front line. Hennings and Doub also came up with two blocks a piece for the Falcons. Before the scoring run was stopped, Sommer Gray was able to knock down three aces to give Forbush a 13-0 lead over East Wilkes.

The Cardinals were able to stop the Falcons from scoring its 14th point with a block by Aubri Smithey and Aubrey Wallis. East Wilkes was able to get its first point on the board, but the rally didn’t last long as Hennings had a kill off of a block for a Forbush point.

The set continued on on Forbush’s favor, but East Wilkes was able to knock down a few points in the set. Brooke Ward had a push for an East Wilkes point, then Wallis had an ace. The Cardinals kept chipping away as Corey Spicer put down a kill for a 21-10 game. East Wilkes was able to put a few more points on the board as Wallis put down a kill in the middle to make the score 21-12. Forbush was able to score the final two points it needed to take a 25-14 win and a 1-0 lead.

The second set saw East Wilkes stick with the Falcons for the majority of the game. things started off with a Wallis kill which tied the game 1-1. The Cardinals were able to take their first lead of the night as Monica Shaver tipped the ball into an empty space to giveEast Wilkes a 2-1 lead. From there, East Wilkes put down two more points before Forbush put down its second. Shaver had a kill then Brooke Ward had an ace to give East Wilkes a 4-1 lead.

Forbush was able to take the momentum back from the Cardinals as the Falcons went on a rally. Cathryn Prim and Ansley Reid both put down points for Forbush during the rally. The Falcons were able to put down several kills and blocks to take a 17-12 lead over the Cardinals.

East Wilkes was able to make a comeback late in the set, as Smithey had a kill in the middle and Kaybree Martin killed the ball to bring East Wilkes within three points. East Wilkes was able to come within one point of the Falcons as the red and black put together scrappy play and turned up its tempo. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Forbush was able to hang on to the lead and pull away before taking a 25-18 win and a 2-0 lead.

As Forbush won the second set, the Falcons carried over their momentum to the third set of the night. Forbush put down an early rally, taking a 5-0 lead over East Wilkes. East Wilkes was able to capitalize off a few Forbush mistake to make the score 4-2, but the Falcons once again went on a scoring run.

While it looked like Forbush would keep up its rally on the next play, Wallis was able to hustle and come up with a tremendous dig to make the score 8-3. The set continued on in Forbush’s favor. Colby Crater put down three hard kills while Hennings also put down kills all around the court. Doub had a block in the middle which gave Forbush a 19-8 lead. On the next two, Hennings had a tip to make the score 21-9. The final few plays went both ways as Forbush had two kills and an ace, then East Wilkes had an ace. The final point came off of a missed serve by the Cardinals, and the Falcons were able to take a 25-14 win to take the match 3-0.

Forbush moves to 5-1 overall and will travel to Carver on Tuesday and on Thursday the Falcons will host West Rowan. Results were not available by press deadline.

Maggie Moncus sets the ball for the Falcons on Thursday afternoon. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1392.jpg Maggie Moncus sets the ball for the Falcons on Thursday afternoon. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple Ebony Williams puts up a successful dig from the back row. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1372.jpg Ebony Williams puts up a successful dig from the back row. Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple

Forbush beat West Wilkes, East Wilkes