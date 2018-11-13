Cardinals, Elks and Rams gear up for playoffs

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Elkin will host Rosman in the first round of the 1A Playoffs on Friday night. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Starmount has a first round bye in the 2018 1AA Playoffs. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune East Wilkes will host Polk County on Friday night. -

The 2018 seedings for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs have been released. Three area teams made it into the playoffs with their conference and overall records. East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount made it into the 1A and 1AA playoffs.

Elkin came away with a No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Rosman in the 1A Playoffs. In the 1AA playoffs, East Wilkes is a No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Polk County. Starmount pulled a No. 2 seed in the 1AA bracket and has a bye in the first round. The Rams will host the winner of No. 7 Cherryville and No. 10 Community School of Davidson.

The way the 2018 seedings work is 1A and 4A are 48-team brackets which are subdivided into 1A, 1AA, 4A, 4AA (24-team brackets). The 2A and 3A are 64-team brackets that are subdivided into 2A, 2AA, 3A, 3AA (32-team brackets). The NCHSAA seed all first place automatic berths by Adjusted MaxPreps ranking, then seed all second place automatic berths by Adjusted MaxPreps ranking. From there, third place seedings are completed and then all conference tournament champions and at-large berths are seeded.

The highest finishing team in its half of a split conference must finish in first, second, or third place overall and/or have an overall winning percentage of .500 or higher in order to be seeded as a #1. Otherwise, the team will be seeded with all other at-large teams.

Rosman (3-8) at Elkin (6-5)

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks will host the Rosman Tigers on Friday night at Grissom Stadium. Elkin comes into the first round with an overall record of 6-5. The Rosman Tigers ended its season with a record of 3-8.

Rosman is part of the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference where they play against Murphy, Robbinsville, Swain County and Cherokee. The Tigers have a 2-4 away record, scored 216 points in the regular season and allowed 427 points. While Elkin has the upper hand on paper, on the field the Tigers have several players who are able to put up tough yards. Marcus Stamey averages 95 rushing yards per game, while Luke Stewart averages 193 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Christian Carnathan averages 10 sacks per game.

Elkin is coming off of a 19-0 conference win over North Wilkes, which saw Ty Parsons score a 98-yard pick six. The Buckin’ Elks are looking for last week’s tempo to carry over to this week’s game. Elkin was able to string together successful plays on offense, while also putting up a strong defensive front. Elkin has a 3-1 home record this season, they have allowed 173 points and scored 226 points.

Elkin’s quarterback Brett Beaver can move the ball on the ground while also putting together pass plays. Boone Beaver is one of Brett’s most popular options on the ground, along with Tyler Mayes in the air. On defense, Elkin has been able to stop drives with plays by Austin Longworth and Graylon Hughes.

Elkin will have to look beyond the paper results and begin to look at individual players on Rosman’s team in order to come away with the first-round win. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Grissom Stadium.

Polk County (3-8) at East Wilkes (7-4)

Another local team that will be taking the field on Friday night is the East Wilkes Cardinals. The Cardinals are looking to bounce back as they are coming off of a 55-26 loss to Wilkes Central. In the first round of the NCHSAA Playoffs, No. 6 East Wilkes will be hosting No. 11 Polk County in Ronda.

The Polk County Wolverines are coming off of a 3-8 season and a 48-21 win over Madison High School. The Wolverines are in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference where they play against the likes of Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Charles D. Owen. The Wolverines scored 259 points and allowed 410 during the regular season. On the road, Polk County has a record of 2-3. Avery Edwards is the main play maker for Polk County along with Mitchell Yonder. Rushing and passing yards per game exceed 50 yards in both categories.

East Wilkes has allowed 296 points and scored 310. East Wilkes has only lost two home games this season and won four. Caeden Howell is able to control his offense with the run game and a pass game. Jayveon Ross and Brayson Church both average over 150 yards per game on offense. On defense, the Cardinals are able to force turnovers with interceptions and fumble recoveries.

On Friday night, everything will have to come together on both sides of the field for the Cardinals to come away with the win. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Ronda.

