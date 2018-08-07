Reevestock rocks Elkin.

It was a rocking weekend in Elkin with the annual Reevestock music festival. The event, which began as a way to raise funds to restore the Reeves Theater in Elkin, kicked off for the very first time in the historic theater with a performance on Friday evening by Todd Snider. Though private owners completed the restoration project of the theater, the tradition of Reevestock continues, now with a goal of raising funds for scholarships.

In addition to the sold out Friday night show at the Reeves Theater there was a block party hosted by Explore Elkin as well a late night event held at Angry Troll Brewery.

The main stage in Elkin’s hidden amphitheater on Ivy Circle was packed with musicians throughout the day on Saturday.

“I think it’s awesome this year, This if my fourth time coming here and it seems like it gets better and better. The music this time has been outstanding,” said Roy Jones.

Performers on Saturday included Grammy winner Eric Krasno as the headliner and many other acts that festivalgoers raved about.

“I’m having a fabulous time. Broadcast was fabulous. She has a bluesy sound,” said Kim Arnold.

Attendees were also enjoying the food and beer from local breweries Skull Camp and Angry Troll.

The music festival has a little something for everyone said organizer Sam Tayloe in advance of the event. Not only does Reevestock bring in visitors from all over, it has become a favorite tradition for local residents as well.

“I like it because the range of music Sam brings in and that it brings the whole community together,” said Christie Harrison.

She, along with her daughter Grace, has volunteered with the event for the past five years.

Despite the soggy ending to the day on Saturday, Tayloe said he was pleased with the 2018 Reevestock music festival.

“We had a great weekend,” Tayloe said. “Two days full of great music, with great music lovers from all over. Of course I wish it wouldn’t have rained Saturday evening but we had perfect weather until 6:30, and it’s weather, it’ll happen. We’d had a really good run of years without any, so we were probably due. We had a sold out Friday night and a really good crowd Saturday, even through the rain, which was good because the musicians were something else.”

Tayloe added that he is already thinking about plans for next year’s Reevestock.

For information about next year’s Reevestock go to www.reevestock.com.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

