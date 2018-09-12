State of Emergency declared county-wide ahead of Hurricane Florence

Municipalities within Yadkin County have signed their own declarations of a State of Emergency alongside the declaration signed this morning by county officials. Though the storm’s path continues to change, Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal said they are continuing to prepare for the worst as heavy winds and rain are expected in the area from Hurricane Florence.

Vestal reiterated the importance of residents to closely monitor their situation, particularly those who live in flood prone areas. Flash flooding is likely to be one of the major impacts locally from this storm.

The State of Emergency declaration signed by Jonesville town officials also includes a specific warning for residents in low-lying flood prone areas to voluntarily evacuate. The document also states that the Chief of Police and Police Department may restrict or deny access to areas of town for the safety of residents, should the need arise to do so.

Emergency officials in Yadkin County will staff a 24-hour Emergency Operations Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday as they continue to closely monitor the storm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Vestal said predictions are that the county will likely begin to see some wind and rain from Hurricane Florence on Thursday evening and on Friday rain totals and wind is expected to increase through Saturday.

Emergency shelters will be opened in the county if the need arises. Those shelters will be available for individuals who can no longer safely be in their homes due to flooding, severe property damage or medical conditions. The shelters will have access to limited electricity by way of generators.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_breaking-news-1-1.jpg