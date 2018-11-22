Local artist shares his creativity with Forbush Elementary

Submitted photos Scott Burton along with the new artwork he created to bring more color to the walls at Forbush Elementary School. - Submitted photos New paint and artwork brings a bright new atmosphere to Forbush Elementary School. - Submitted photos New paint and artwork brings a bright new atmosphere to Forbush Elementary School. -

Artist Scott Burton of Pfafftown recently answered a simple request to add color and a splash of design flare to brighten Forbush Elementary School’s lobby. Forbush Elementary student improvement team (SIT) had a vision of a child-friendly environment that would add pops of color and fun to the school.

“Our vision is to make Forbush look clean and happy, a place where students are excited to come learn and we are off to a great start,” said SIT Chair Summer Hauser.

The beautification process started over the summer with fresh new paint outside and in the schools multi-purpose room. Pops of color were added to accent walls in several classrooms and new floors were installed in three classrooms.

Forbush Elementary School’s principal, Jeff Maglio, met artist and philanthropist Scott Burton over the summer and asked if he would be interested in adding to the school’s beautification process. Burton willingly agreed, and after a couple of meetings, he created a Forbush-centered piece of art.

“We are excited that the artwork incorporates the Forbush signature blue and red colors and our logo,” Maglio said.

Forbush Elementary is grateful for Burton’s generous donation to the school’s beautification efforts.

