Yadkin County resident awarded Truliant Small Business of the Year

Submitted photo Nathan DiBagno stands with his wife Elizabeth DiBagno after receiving the award at the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce’s 133rd Annual Meeting. -

WINSTON-SALEM — AtWork Personnel – Winston-Salem was recently recognized by the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce as its recipient of the Truliant Small Business of the Year award.

The award offers recognition to small businesses for their success and contributions to the community, while providing the opportunity to showcase their company at the Chamber’s annual meeting.

“We are honored and excited to win this award,” said Branch Manager and Owner Nathan DiBagno, a Yadkin County resident and former general manager of The Yadkin Ripple and The Tribune.

“This means a lot coming from the Winston-Salem Chamber. Staffing is about people and networking. We are thankful to the two organizations that have greatly impacted our business and the local business community: The Winston-Salem Society for Human Resource Management and the Winston-Salem Chamber.”

DiBagno was initially unaware he had been nominated for the recognition. He credits Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Barbette Dunn with alerting him to his nomination and guiding him through the application process.

“I’m glad Barbette pointed out that I had been nominated,” said DiBagno.

Before starting AtWork Personnel – Winston-Salem, DiBagno served as general manager of The Tribune and then as regional director and publisher of The Mount Airy News. Over the course of his career, he developed a passion for recruiting and training good employees.

Although the financial side of business has always fascinated DiBagno, he realized that the best way to grow a business is by finding the right employees, and then spending the time to train and properly invest in their futures. This line of thinking led DiBagno to the AtWork opportunity, where he has devoted his time and talent since.

AtWork Personnel – Winston-Salem is a full-service staffing and recruiting company and is a part of the AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise.

AtWork was recently ranked No. 88 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2018.

