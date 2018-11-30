Yadkin Arts Council to stage Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’

Photo courtesy of Yadkin Arts Council Yadkin Arts Council’s cast of “Into the Woods.” -

A cast of local performers will bring Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” to the stage at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s Willingham Theater Dec. 6-9.

In this production, classic fairy tales are masterfully woven together with Sondheim’s and Lapine’s original music and characters create a story that are hard to forget. When Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood and a childless baker venture into the woods to get their wishes, their paths intersect with a witch, Rapunzel, and even a couple of princes. As they face wolves, giants, and other dangers of the woods, they’ll discover that their wishes may cost more than they thought, and not all of them may be exactly what they expected. It is a tale of love, woe, wishes, and curses this Christmas season at the Willingham Theater that is sure to thrill audiences.

The production is directed by Jessie Grant with choreography by Luke Miller and under the musical direction of Charlie Kluttz.

“This show is complex and simple,” Grant said. “The music is probably the most difficult I’ve ever seen and the message of this story is timeless.”

Grant said the direction team has chosen to tell the story in a unique way.

“We are telling this story through a different point of view — through the eyes and imagination of a young boy. How he would visualize these classic characters as they teach their lessons. This cast and crew have worked tirelessly in the journey to bring this production to life. Luke, Charlie and I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring and tipping this story on its ear. This isn’t one you wanna miss!”

The difference perspective on this classic production is something the actors have really enjoyed.

Isabella Brumfield, who plays Lucinda the stepsister, said her favorite part is the way Grant has put her own spin on the production.

”Jessie has weaved childhood imagination, dreams and fear into the beautiful web of a story. All of these characters have their own life, but their stories are part of other characters’ lives. The juxtaposition of the characters add an amazingly creative complexity to the show. Anyone who comes to see this show will be engulfed by the story, holding tight until the end of the ride,” Brumfield said.

Audiences will fall head over heels for this production, said actor Nancy Onsrud, who plays Cinderella’s mother.

“What I love most about the show is that Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine take fairy tale characters we all know and love and turn them into people that have depth, flaws and make mistakes that anyone can feel for.”

Show times are Dec. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Tickets are $22 and may be purchased in person, at yadkinarts.org, or by calling 336-679-2941. For more information, email info@yadkinarts.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Yadkin Arts Council’s cast of “Into the Woods.” https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_ITWCAST-woodsbackground_formatted.jpg Yadkin Arts Council’s cast of “Into the Woods.” Photo courtesy of Yadkin Arts Council