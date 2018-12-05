Old-fashioned Christmas gathering planned

Submitted photo Steve Ricker will be doing storytelling during an open house hosted by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association at the Heritage and Trails Center on Standard Street in Elkin Friday. -

The Overmountain Victory Trail Association’s local chapter will be hosting the community for an old-fashioned Christmas gathering Friday at the Elkin Heritage/Experience Center on Standard Street.

Organizers are inviting members of the community to join them to hear storytelling from Steve Ricker and learn how to make pomanders, which are a mixture of citrus fruits and spices.

Visitors also will be able to enjoy warm cider, sit by the fireplace in the center and listen to colonial music, while visiting with members of the OVTA Wilkes-Surry Chapter and learning about the group’s activities.

“We want to give something back to the community and at the same time provide a chance for local residents to get to know who we are,” said Mary Bohlen, chapter president. “It is important for us to connect with Elkin and work together to preserve our heritage. This gathering is a way we can reach out to the community.”

She said the event is “a very simple Christmas occasion reflective of an old-fashioned back-country Christmas,” complete with candles, greenery and old carols being sung by the fireplace.

Bohlen is hoping a number of community residents, as well as school children, will attend the free 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. gathering.

“Steve Ricker will be telling the story of the men from this area who traveled to Kings Mountain in 1780 and helped win the amazing victory there,” she said. “Ladies from the OVTA will be demonstrating how to make pomanders and talking about how our early settlers celebrated Christmas.”

The music will be provided by Gordon Myers and R.G. Absher, as well as others, she said.

Steve Ricker will be doing storytelling during an open house hosted by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association at the Heritage and Trails Center on Standard Street in Elkin Friday. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_storyteller_formatted.jpg Steve Ricker will be doing storytelling during an open house hosted by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association at the Heritage and Trails Center on Standard Street in Elkin Friday. Submitted photo