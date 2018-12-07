Girl Scouts bring Christmas crafts to nursing home residents

Submitted photo Yadkin County Girl Scouts bring holiday cheer to residents of Willowbrook. -

On Sunday, Girl Scouts from the five troops in Yadkin County celebrated Christmas in a very special way. The Girl Scouts spent the day with residents of Willowbrook to brighten their holiday season with some craft projects.

The troops decided instead of having candy and a Christmas party just for themselves, they should give back this holiday season. The girls helped residents at the home make ornaments and gingerbread houses.

“After 82 Christmas tree ornaments and 10 gingerbread houses, the residents were full of smiles and had a fun-filled day surrounded by 45 girls ranging in age from kindergarten to 12th grade,” said Valerie King, a representative of the local Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts welcomed all residents to come to the cafeteria to make the crafts and gingerbread houses. Those who didn’t feel up to coming to the cafeteria had girls going to their rooms to make Christmas tree ornaments and have a cheerful conversation with them.

“One of the residents, Ms. Georgia, told Rilyn Jackson how she made her day,” King explained. “Rilyn and her mom, Savannah, felt that comment alone made the day extremely worth while and special.

“I, for one, am thankful for the leaders and the time they devote to these girls,” King said. “Teaching them the importance of community service, leadership skills, STEM, outdoor skills and the bond of sisterhood warms my heart and, as a mom, I am proud of what they offer my daughter.”

Submitted photo