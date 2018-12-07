Three Yadkinville residents facing multiple drug charges

Tetter - DuBree - Long -

Three Yadkinville residents were arrested by Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 4 on drug-related charges.

Laura Diane Long, 47, Christopher Adam Tetter, 21, and Emily Nicole DuBree, 21, from Oak Hill Drive, are each facing numerous drug-related charges.

Tetter and DuBree both had outstanding warrants for arrest from Yadkin County for felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Long, Tetter and DuBree’s arrests were the conclusion of a three-month investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office into the sell and distribution of prescription medications and heroin. During the investigation, a quantity of heroin, oxycodone and alprazolam was seized along with drug paraphernalia.

Long was charged with one felony count of trafficking a schedule II controlled substance, felony count of conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and distribute a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and three felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling. Long received a $17,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019, in Yadkin County.

Tetter was charged with felony count of conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute a schedule II controlled substance, two felony counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance and three felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling. Tetter received a $22,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019, in Yadkin County.

DuBree was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to traffic a schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of PWIMSD a schedule II controlled substance, four felony counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance, one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, one felony count of PWIMSD a schedule I controlled substance, one felony count of PWIMSD a schedule iv controlled substance, one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, two felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling and one misdemeanor count of child abuse. Dubree received a $17,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2019, in Yadkin County.

