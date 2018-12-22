Yadkin County Farm Bureau wins County of Excellence, Legislative awards

Submitted photo Justin Somers accepts multiple awards on behalf of Yadkin County Farm Bureau. -

GREENSBORO — Yadkin County Farm Bureau was named the winner of the 2018 County of Excellence Award, Division 2 recently. The county organization was judged North Carolina Farm Bureau’s most effective in its membership class in implementing programs, services and activities that build active county Farm Bureaus and fulfill the mission of the organization.

The award ceremony took place during NCFB’s 83rd annual meeting, Dec. 2-4, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

“This award is presented to the county that executed the best all-around effort for the year, and Yadkin County Farm Bureau represented the best of what Farm Bureau stands for and strives to achieve through its grassroots structure,” said Larry Wooten, NCFB president.

County Farm Bureaus were evaluated on their development of public relations programs and enhanced communications with county leadership, legislative and policy development efforts, county board community service, leadership development and other ongoing non-profit activities.

Yadkin County participated in many activities throughout the year that promoted the mission of Farm Bureau. Some of those activities include sponsorship of various agricultural and educational activities within the county, attendance at several state conferences and events, and sponsorship of safety programs throughout the county.

Yadkin County Farm Bureau also received the North Carolina Farm Bureau (NCFB) Legislative Program Award for 2018 in recognition as the organization’s most effective in legislative involvement.

“Yadkin County’s volunteer leaders understand that achieving legislative goals requires frequent communication with elected officials,” said Larry Wooten, NCFB president. “They did an outstanding job engaging in productive dialogue with their elected officials at the local, state and national levels.”

NCFB is the state’s largest general farm organization, with the stated mission to improve the standard of living for North Carolina farmers and rural residents through effective policy development and advocacy.

Volunteer leaders in Yadkin County were a significant factor in the county’s political arena and were effective in working with local, state and Congressional delegations on issues of interest to Farm Bureau

Justin Somers accepts multiple awards on behalf of Yadkin County Farm Bureau. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_COE-Yadkin_formatted.jpg Justin Somers accepts multiple awards on behalf of Yadkin County Farm Bureau. Submitted photo