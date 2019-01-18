Foundation announces Shore Scholars program

Shore Scholars program initiated for Yadkin County students. - Submitted photo The Yadkin County Board of Education accepts funds for the Shore Scholars program from the Clemmons Community Foundaiton. -

CLEMMONS — The Clemmons Community Foundation and Yadkin County Schools have announced the Shore Scholars Program for Forbush High School and Starmount High School students in Yadkin County. The multi-year program was created with a grant to the Shore Scholars Fund of $100,000 from the Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund of the Clemmons Community Foundation.

Shore lived in East Bend and cared about Yadkin residents and students who needed an extra hand up in pursuing career success. Shore’s daughter, Karen Shore Hopper, said, “My father would love this program. It speaks exactly to all that he cared about for young people. He would be so honored to see the family name on such a valuable program.”

The Shore Scholars program will offer students in Yadkin County additional support, financial assistance and guidance to accomplish an occupational credential or associate’s degree. The program financially supplements direct education expenses not covered by other existing programs, such as North Carolina Career and College Promise Program and the Yadkin Guarantee.

In the first year, 16 11th- and 12th-graders will be selected for enrollment based on a competitive application process. Selected students will become part of a peer cohort group in career and personal development activities. Each student will also benefit from a personal mentor throughout the program. Shore Scholars may be enrolled for up to two years following high school graduation as they complete their credential programs of choice.

Dr. Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, said, “This program is a wonderful addition to our Yadkin County Schools programs that prepare students for meaningful careers. The addition of an educator as mentor is innovative and will be extra support for students who might need the extra encouragement and guidance.”

Students Adam Houston and Drake Funderburk from Starmount High School created the program logo and tag line that captures the program’s goals, namely “Shore Scholars — Creating a Life of Opportunities.” Applications for the first cohort of the Shore Scholars program will be available online by the end of January 2019 on the Clemmons Community Foundation’s website, clemmonsfoundation.org.

Shore Scholars program initiated for Yadkin County students. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SHORESCHOLARS-LINKED_formatted.jpg Shore Scholars program initiated for Yadkin County students. The Yadkin County Board of Education accepts funds for the Shore Scholars program from the Clemmons Community Foundaiton. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_shorescholarscheck3_formatted.jpg The Yadkin County Board of Education accepts funds for the Shore Scholars program from the Clemmons Community Foundaiton. Submitted photo