Surry Community holds practical nursing graduation

DOBSON — Nine students recently graduated as Practical Nurses from Surry Community College.

The Nursing Pinning and Graduation Ceremony was held Dec. 12 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.

The Practical Nursing fall 2018 graduates are Tabitha Carroll of North Wilkesboro; Amanda Clement of Mount Airy; Megan Dalton of Dobson; Chrishania Daye of Jonesville; Sarah Gibson of Pilot Mountain; Paul Moran of Boonville; and Katelynn Smith, Jessica South and Lori Ward of Hays.

SCC’s Practical Nursing curriculum prepares individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to provide nursing care to both children and adults over the course of three semesters. Upon completion, graduates are well-prepared and eligible to apply to take the NCLEX-PN. Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) employment opportunities include hospitals, rehabilitation and home health care facilities, clinics, and physicians’ offices. The average annual salary for an LPN is about $41,920.

Individuals interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field are invited to Surry Community College’s Health Sciences Open House on Jan. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Health Services Building on the Dobson campus. An inclement weather date of Jan. 22 has been established if necessary.

Prospective students can learn about the exciting and rewarding job opportunities they can benefit from by pursuing studies in the Medical Assisting, Nursing and Physical Therapist Assistant programs. Surry is offering a Bachelor in Nursing, as well as Associate Degree Nursing, Practical Nursing and Nurse Aide career paths.

During the open house, students can meet instructors and get help with college application, financial aid and admissions questions. They can also enter a scholarship drawing provided by the Surry Community College Foundation just by attending the event.

For more information about Surry’s medical programs, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow the programs on Facebook @surrynursing, @SurryMedicalAssisting and @SurryCCPTA.

Nine Surry Community College students recently graduated as practical nurses. They include, from left, Megan Dalton, Chrishania Daye, Tabitha Carroll, Paul Moran, Amanda Clement, Katelynn Smith, Jessica South, Sarah Gibson and Lori Ward. https://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_PN-Pinning-2018_formatted.jpg Nine Surry Community College students recently graduated as practical nurses. They include, from left, Megan Dalton, Chrishania Daye, Tabitha Carroll, Paul Moran, Amanda Clement, Katelynn Smith, Jessica South, Sarah Gibson and Lori Ward. Photo courtesy of Tilley’s Photography Studio