Yadkin Arts Council to host exhibit talk with Duffy

Photo courtesy of Yadkin Arts Council “We are the Music Makers” multi-media exhibit on display at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center now through February 2019. - Photo courtesy of Yadkin Arts Council “We are the Music Makers” exhibit talk slated for Jan. 31. -

On Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m., the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Music Center and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, bring life to their running multi-media exhibit by introducing Yadkinville to the man behind the camera. Music Center Program Director Richard Emmett and Tim Duffy will explore the stories behind the artists that Duffy captured and discuss the inspiration behind starting the Music Maker Relief Foundation.

Duffy and Emmett also will talk about the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support and sustain musicians, Duffy’s photographic portraits of roots musicians — books and exhibits including “We are the Music Makers,” and the activities celebrating the 25th anniversary of the foundation in 2019, including:

• The release of the Blues Music (25th anniversary) CD featuring songs by Eric Clapton, Taj Mahal, Dom Flemons and many other Music Maker musicians plus.

• Blue Muse: Timothy Duffy’s Southern Photographs, published by UNC Press, available Feb. 25, and the accompanying exhibition organized by the New Orleans Museum of Art, on view April 25 through July 28.

• Two previously unpublished stories from American Splendor creator Harvey Pekar will see the light of day for the first time in February 2019 as part of Tales of the Music Makers, a new graphic novel from Z2 Comics that showcases the work of the Music Maker Relief Foundation.

The multi-media exhibit features photographs, audio recordings, and video footage from behind the scenes. Visitors can take a step into recent musical history with the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center as they round out their “Month of Music.”

The Music Maker Relief Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded to preserve the musical traditions of the South by directly supporting the musicians who make it, ensuring their voices will not be silenced by poverty and time. To mark their 20th year the Music Maker Relief Foundation is releasing a book, curating a photo exhibit and producing a compilation album.

The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center located at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. For more information, visit YadkinArts.org.

