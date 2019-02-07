Heroin seized in drug investigation

Shermer - Rigsby -

HAMPTONVILLE — Two Hamptonville residents have been arrested on a number of drug-related charges.

On Feb. 5, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested James William Rigsby Sr., 41, and Bridgette Smith Shermer, 48, of Key Street. Both had outstanding warrants for arrest from Yadkin County for allegedly selling heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, and conspiracy.

Rigsby and Shermer’s arrests were the conclusion of a six-month investigation by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office into the sale and distribution of heroin. During the investigation, a large quantity of heroin was seized along with drug paraphernalia.

Rigsby was charged with two felony counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of conspiracy to traffic a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance; two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivery a schedule I controlled substance; and four felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling.

Rigsby received a $100,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 6.

Shermer was charged with two felony counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of conspiracy to traffic a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance; one felony count of conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance; and three felony counts of maintaining a drug dwelling.

Shermer received a $75,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb 6. Shermer also had an outstanding order for arrest out of Yadkin County and received an additional $5,000 secured bond.

Rigsby and Shermer were both out on bond for similar charges.

